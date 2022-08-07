NBA News Roundup: Damian Lillard calls out young hoopers for lack of humility, James Harden and Kevin Durant link up at Travis Scott’s show, and more | August 7th, 2022

Several NBA superstars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant and James Harden were recently in the spotlight. Lillard started his Formula Zero camp. He is raising some important issues via this program for young hoopers in the country.

Meanwhile, Harden and Durant were in the same frame for the first time since the former left the Brooklyn Nets to join the Philadelphia 76ers. The two attended rapper Travis Scott's show in London together, seemingly enjoying each other's company.

Read more on these stories and others around the NBA as of August 7th, 2022.

NBA star Damian Lillard calls out young hoopers for lack of humility

2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons

Damian Lillard has taken note of young hoopers and the improvements they need to make as professionals. At a recent press conference during his Formula Zero camp, Lillard mentioned that young players lack humility.

He believes it's important for someone to take the responsibility of telling them that the road isn't as easy ahead. Lillard said he wasn't sure where he would get drafted when entering the league or if he would get drafted. However, the rising stars believe they are destined for the league, which isn't ideal for their growth off the court.

James Harden and Kevin Durant link up at Travis Scott’s show in London

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and James Harden seem to have mended their relationship. The former MVPs attended rapper Travis Scott's show together in London. Durant and Harden also joined Scott to celebrate his first solo event since the Astroworld tragedy.

B/R Kicks @brkicks (via @kyliejenner) Kevin Durant and James Harden linked up with Travis Scott after his performance(via @kyliejenner) Kevin Durant and James Harden linked up with Travis Scott after his performance 😂 (via @kyliejenner) https://t.co/V2InEICbie

Durant and Harden have shut down any talk of a possible rift between the two following the latter's midseason departure earlier this year. It will be interesting to see the two go head-to-head next season.

Kyle Kuzma believes ‘Showtime Lakers’ would dominate this era

2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

Rarely do modern-day NBA players believe historic teams would dominate the current era. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently claimed that the 'Showtime Lakers' would thrive in today's NBA.

During an appearance on 'The Draymond Green Show' podcast, Kuzma said:

"I believe that the Showtime Lakers, they would f*****g dominate this era. I was watching Magic in the 80s, just highlights like earlier in the summer. People don't realize he was fast as s***. He was fast as hell. Like, he was getting the rebound, up the court and three dribbles and that's the NBA now."

Andrew Wiggins opens up on shutting down his critics

Andrew Wiggins celebrates winning the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins recorded one of the most stellar comebacks last season. Many have doubted and criticized the former #1 pick for most of his career. However, he revived his image by playing a crucial role in the Dubs' title win last season.

He recently visited his hometown. Toronto, with the Larry O'Brien trophy and spoke about the excitement of winning a title. Here's what Wiggins told The Toronto Star:

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of people had counted me out,” Wiggins said, “but to be back and … winning a championship? All the sacrifices, all the ups and downs, all the stuff was worth it. It makes the story that much better.”

Memphis Grizzlies quote Draymond Green in their weight room

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their budding beef with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies have used one of Green's quotes from his appearance on 'The Old Man & The Three' podcast in their weight room. Green said Memphis would get a reality check in the upcoming season because of all their trash talking.

