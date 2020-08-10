NBA News Update: Eliminated teams asked to vacate bubble immediately, 2020-21 season could start as late as March

The NBA bubble has been successful thus far and has attracted widespread recognition from fans, the media, and the players. Additionally, other major sporting leagues are currently attempting to draw inspiration from the NBA and create their own bubbles.

With the NBA season nearing its close, questions regarding the preparations for the next season have already begun to prop up. The NBA is also being tasked with formulating an exit plan for the teams that have been eliminated from the NBA bubble.

Check out today’s NBA news updates below:

NBA News Updates

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards are among the three teams eliminated so far

Teams that have been eliminated in the NBA bubble have been asked to leave on August 12

Yahoo Sources: NBA teams that have been mathematically eliminated on or before Aug. 12 will depart campus immediately after their final game has ended. Following game, teams will shower in designated rooms at the Coronado Springs Resort, receive meal and take team bus to airport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 10, 2020

The NBA is known for its efficient and swift functioning, and this decision was always expected to be made. The Washington Wizards, the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans are the three teams that have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has decided not to allow these teams the chance to have an honourable exit as they have been disallowed from playing the remainder of their seeding games. This would effectively mean that the Washington Wizards have only one chance to notch their first victory in the NBA bubble.

Advertisement

With the Blazers win, the Sacramento Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/ggjTTsk2aF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 10, 2020

In what seems like a reality show elimination, the eliminated teams will have to depart campus almost immediately after their final game. The eliminated teams are only allowed time to shower and have one meal before saying goodbye to the NBA bubble for a couple of months.

It is expected that the teams that consequently get eliminated in the playoffs will also have to face similar treatment in order to preserve the safety standards that the NBA has so sincerely adhered to.

Also read: Top 15 inspirational LeBron James quotes

NBA now considering March as a possible option for the start of the 2020-21 season

2020 NBA All-Star - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

The NBA has been tasked with making arrangements for the 2020-21 season that is also likely to take place without any fans in the arena.

Adam Silver and his team flirted with the idea of a December restart, but seem to now be considering a later restart in order to give teams a longer resting period. The NBA playoffs are projected to end in October and will put teams such as the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks in a significantly disadvantageous position for an early 2020-21 season.

The NBA is also considering the creation of several bubble locations in order to minimise the logistical troubles of having all teams in a single location. Additionally, the idea to bring teams that had not qualified for the seeding games into the bubble to carry out pre-season workouts was unequivocally dismissed by the NBA players association.

The NBA is currently considering four options, and officials are likely to come to a conclusive decision once the playoffs are completed.

Also read: Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Match Preview - 10th August 2020