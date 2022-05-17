NBA Rumors: 2x championship winner allegedly pulls a gun on long-time girlfriend, reports claim his kids witnessed the incident

NBA veteran Rajon Rondo could be in trouble following reports that his former girlfriend, Ashley Bachelor, filed for an emergency protective order. The EOP was processed in Louisville after the veteran point guard allegedly pointed a gun at her and threatened her in front of their kids.

TMZ Sports has the full report on what Bachelor filed in the protective order:

"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like 'p---y' and accuses him of acting like a 'b---h.'"

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

es.pn/3sHmPNg A woman was granted an emergency protective order against Rajon Rondo last Friday after he allegedly threatened her with a gun, according to the EPO obtained by @Baxter Holmes. A woman was granted an emergency protective order against Rajon Rondo last Friday after he allegedly threatened her with a gun, according to the EPO obtained by @Baxter Holmes. es.pn/3sHmPNg

The 36-year-old mother continued to add more disturbing details about the whole incident:

"Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like 'thot, b---h, and d--khead.' Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car."

The emergency protective order was filed last week to keep Rajon Rondo from Bachelor, their son and daughter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard reportedly went berserk when Bachelor asked their son to separate the laundry during a video game with Rajon Rondo. “Playoff Rondo” allegedly yanked the game console from the wall before destroying several things in the house.

Rajon Rondo then stormed out of the house before he returned carrying a gun and reportedly told Bachelor that “you’re dead.” The former LA Lakers and Boston Celtics playmaker allegedly berated the children for being scared of him before leaving the house for good.

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops



(via According to his longtime girlfriend, Rajon Rondo is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. Rondo physically hits his son and calls him names like “pu**y” and accuses him of acting like a “b*tch.” Rondo is also accused of verbally assaulting his daughter.(via @TMZ According to his longtime girlfriend, Rajon Rondo is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. Rondo physically hits his son and calls him names like “pu**y” and accuses him of acting like a “b*tch.” Rondo is also accused of verbally assaulting his daughter.(via @TMZ) https://t.co/JQUgXv0Gld

The four-time NBA All-Star is known for his cerebral play on the court, but this is one move that’s anything but smart. Rajon Rondo’s volatile behavior may have gotten the better of him this time.

The NBA will do a thorough investigation before making a formal statement about the Rajon Rondo situation

The NBA is currently conducting its own investigation into the whole incident. [Sporting News]

ESPN’s Malika Andrews received word from NBA spokesperson Mike Bass that the league has heard the news and is working on its investigation.

Bass’ words were short and non-committal, which can be expected given the delicateness of the situation:

“We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews In response to TMZ reporting Rajon Rondo pulled a gun on his former partner and mother of his children — and threatened to kill her — NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tells ESPN:



“We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.” In response to TMZ reporting Rajon Rondo pulled a gun on his former partner and mother of his children — and threatened to kill her — NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tells ESPN:“We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The two-time NBA champion played a significant role for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they tried to nail down a spot in the play-in tournament. Rajon Rondo helped guide a young Cavs team that had its backcourt decimated by injuries.

Rondo averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 21 games for Cleveland.

Edited by Parimal