NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks could swap 18th pick with the LA Clippers for Lou Williams, Atlanta Hawks emerging as the most active team in trade market

The 2020 NBA Draft is only 2 days away and the trade moratorium is set to be lifted at noon ET on Monday. With the offseason limited to only a few weeks, it's not surprising to see the volume of NBA rumors popping up. Teams across the NBA are working around the clock to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming campaign.

In this article, we take a look at some important updates featuring some of the top prospects from the 2020 NBA draft. Recent NBA rumors have featured a host of veterans who are expected to be on the move along with draft picks in the coming few hours.

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks looking to make big offseason moves

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks haven't been the most fortunate franchise in the NBA. The team hasn't qualified for the playoffs since the past three years and are looking to find that missing pieces which could propel them to the playoffs.

Their star point guard Trae Young who averaged close to 30 points last season, is often the only reasons behind a Hawks victory. However, given his age, the franchise must work towards bring in suitable pieces which can help not only elevate his game but also take the team to new heights.

As per latest NBA rumors, Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most active teams this offseason. Already in the last 24 hours, the team has been linked with multiple players including 2019-20 Champion Rajon Rondo.

The Atlanta Hawks are “by far the most active team on the trade market” right now, via @DraftExpress.



👀 pic.twitter.com/lTqrKQSBfp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2020

NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves might select Anthony Edwards if can't give up 1st overall pick

Anthony Edwards

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the coveted 1st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, in a strange twist, NBA rumors indicate that the front office might not be too keen in selecting a rookie as of now as it could hamper their overall plans for the future.

As has been mentioned before, T'Wolves will be happy to trade away their 1st Overall pick, if a team can offer them a suitable trade, ideally featuring a veteran player.

Trades are still “heavily in play” for the No. 1 Overall Pick, but the sense is the T-Wolves will now select Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 Pick if they stay put, via @DraftExpress. pic.twitter.com/V4j9xWO3Il — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2020

As of this moment, Minnesota Timberwolves are struggling to find a reasonable trade for their pick. Talking about the same, ESPN insider Zach Lowe in his recent article wrote,

Advertisement

"Rarely have the No. 1 and 2 picks gone to teams in various win-now stages. Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors have explored trading their picks for All-NBA-level stars, sources say, but no such deal appears (for now) likely to materialize."

With under 48 hours to go for the 2020 NBA draft, it is believed that if Minnesota Timberwolves can't find a trade partner, they will select Anthony Edwards 1st overall.

NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday on the trade block with New Orleans Pelicans targeting a top 10 pick

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

Going by the recent NBA rumors, New Orleans Pelicans look eager to acquire a Top 10 pick. The reports have indicated that the Pelicans are not shying way from putting veteran Jrue Holiday on the trade block in order to get their desired pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

Even though they failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, it was clear from their play that the trio of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson complement each other really well. However, in order to find any sort of post-season success in the Western Conference, the Pelicans still need to plug a few holes.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday reportedly a target for Hawks' No. 6 pick https://t.co/05Ceyu0gey pic.twitter.com/sooU9rB2lx — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) November 12, 2020

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers in discussions for the Mav's 18th pick

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

Even though Dallas Mavericks had the second-best offensive rating last season, it's clear that in order to go through a tough Western Conference, they will need some reinforcements before the next campaign starts.

Looking at the current roster, one area where they definitely need more help is in the scoring department. Acquring a 3rd reliable scorer this offseason, could very well place the franchise for years of success going forward. Which is why, keeping the 18th pick in the 2020 NBA draft isn't something they are too keen on at this moment.

Advertisement

Several teams are looking to trade for the Mavericks' No. 18 pick, per @DraftExpress



"Several teams are exploring making a trade with the Mavs involving this pick, with the Clippers and Lou Williams being a popular choice around the league as a potential trade partner." pic.twitter.com/turLG0jefy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 16, 2020

As per NBA rumors this morning, LA Clippers could be the team to give Dallas Mavericks the out that they so desperately need. The reports indicate that the two teams are currently in trade talks, which involves the No. 18 pick going to the Clippers, while former 6th Man of the Year Lou Williams heading to Dallas.

Even though Lou Williams clearly struggled in the 2020 NBA playoffs, the fact that he has won 3 Sixth Man of the Year awards showcases what a lethal threat in the scoring department.

ALSO READ: James Harden requests to be traded from Houston Rockets, plots his way to the Brooklyn Nets