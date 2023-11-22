NBA trade rumors: Wizards planning to reshuffle roster by moving Jordan Poole & other role players

The Washington Wizards might be moving in a direction of complete roster change ahead of the February trade. According to the latest reports, the team is looking to trade Danilo Gallinari, Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet. The Wizards could go as far as trading for Jordan Poole in February.

The rumors of trade regarding Jordan Poole have gained a new speed in the market. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Wizards are not looking at Poole as a franchise player but as a big trade piece.

So far into the season, Poole has largely been a disappointment for the Wizards. He is averaging 16.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 13 games this season. He is shooting a career-low 33.3% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point line.

It is also highly likely that the team would let go of the 35-year-old veteran and other players in the midst of December once they become trade-eligible. The Wizards acquired Gallinari in free agency this offseason. He was part of a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

The team is looking to include Gallinari in the trade talk along with shooting guard Landry Shamet and guard Tyus Jones. While there is a little chance that Gallinari would draw high interest from other teams, Jones and Shamet could give the Wizards a better hand in the trade.

Gallinari is averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He played for the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks before joining the Wizards.

Jordan Poole had a forgetful moment against the Milwaukee Bucks

Jordan Poole had an embarrassing moment against the Milwaukee Bucks. Poole tried to save his team some time by thinking he was contributing to a comeback win against the Bucks. However, it seems like he wasn't thinking about what he was doing in the play.

Poole let the ball roll without touching after an inbound pass. It is a strategy that allows the players to hold the shot clock at the end of games.

Poole perhaps misunderstood the role of shot clock and game clock. He froze the shot clock but the game clock was still rolling, as per the rule. With the Wizards already trailing in the fourth quarter, his actions led the Wizards to lose 15 seconds with the game clock under four minutes.