"Need Draymond sent to China": Warriors fans in shambles after dismal OT defeat transpired by Draymond Green's costly foul 

The Golden State Warriors dropped a heartbreaker to the OKC Thunder on Friday, with All-Star Draymond Green partly contributing to it.

With 7.2 seconds left, and the Warriors ahead, 118-115, Green tried to go for a steal off an in-bounds play but instead fouled OKC big man Chet Holmgren as he was attempting a shot from 3-point land. The 21-year-old calmly sank all of his free throws after to help his team to pull even. Stephen Curry went for a game-winner in the ensuing play but missed it, sending the game to overtime.

In OT, the Thunder went to work quickly, opening up a 10-point lead with 1:52 left. Golden State managed to narrow the deficit to two but could not get closer to bow, 138-136.

NBA fans expressed their frustration over Draymond Green’s blatant mistake on the defensive end, sharing their sentiments on social media.

Here are some of what they wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

@TooNiceForThis_ wrote: I need draymond sent to china

@babykalij wrote: Typical Draymond, what’s new

@daerylp wrote: should not have gambled for a steal.. bad defense on Draymond

@lacedarius99 wrote: what a costly foul from one of the greatest minds in the history of the NBA… man.

@Money_Man_LLMC wrote: Of course he fouled him! Then complained afterwards...typical Draymond.

@And_I13 wrote: He shouldn't have gambled and went for the steal off the inbound pass. He shouldn't fouled after that, because he was of balance and his momentum was going away from Chet. Just 2 bad decisions by Dray.

@jaimeshaye wrote: Leave it to Green.

@djvinlin wrote: Keeping this when someone mentions that Dray is the DPOY

@MoeAbu1037943 wrote: I don’t know what Draymond was thinking about!

@DanielL61949382 wrote: Dray gotta go man....

The defeat was the third straight for the Warriors against the Thunder this season, dropping them to a 10-12 record, 11th in the Western Conference.

It also wasted the 34-point output of All-Star Stephen Curry, as well as Green’s 12 points and 13 assists.

Next for the Warriors is a road game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Draymond Green owns up to mistake in OT loss to Thunder

The 12-year NBA veteran knew he made a mistake with the late foul he committed in regulation in their loss to the OKC Thunder on Friday. He immediately owned up to it and said he should have known better than bailing their opponents out with the play.

Speaking during the postgame press conference following their 138-136 overtime loss in Oklahoma City, the 33-year-old player came clean and admitted his mistake:

“I gotta be better. He’s facing the rim … I f****d that off. That’s a mistake a young guy should make, not a guy in his 12th year.”

While disappointed with the outcome, Draymond Green is hoping they get to do better in their coming games, particularly in not putting themselves in situations where they would fail.