  • "Never seen a bigger coward" - Fever fans absolutely fuming after DeWanna Bonner trash-talks Lexie Hull

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 08, 2025 05:22 GMT
Fever fans absolutely fuming after DeWanna Bonner trash talks Lexie Hull. (Photo: GETTY)
Indiana Fever fans are not happy with their former player, DeWanna Bonner, for talking trash at Lexie Hull during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever were no match for the Mercury as they lost 95-60 and finished their current four-game road trip with a 2-2 record.

Bonner finished the game with 23 points and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes of action off the bench. It was the WNBA legend's best game of the season, which might have felt good since it was against her former team. She signed with the Fever in the offseason but only played nine games before requesting a trade.

The Fever failed to find a trade partner and opted to waive Bonner, who immediately signed with the Mercury. She reunited with fiancée Alyssa Thomas, who is now the star player for Phoenix.

Trending
In the video above, DeWanna Bonner talked a bit of trash to Lexie Hull after hitting a 3-point shot. Indiana Fever fans didn't like Bonner's attitude, especially due to her being out for personal reasons before her eventual trade.

Here are some of the comments from angry Fever fans online.

Indiana Fever fans heavily booed DeWanna Bonner when she returned to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 30. Bonner only had four points in that game, as the Phoenix Mercury suffered a 107-101 loss.

It wasn't just Bonner, who played against a former team on Thursday. Sophie Cunningham faced her former team as well and was the only one who showed up for Indiana. Cunningham had 18 points and made five 3-point shots. Kelsey Mitchell was 3-for-17, Lexie Hull was 1-for-11 and Aliyah Boston was in foul trouble.

Sophie Cunningham's message to DeWanna Bonner before the game

Sophie Cunningham&#039;s message to DeWanna Bonner before the game. (Photo: IMAGN)
Speaking on her new podcast "Show Me Something," Sophie Cunningham commented on DeWanna Bonner's exit from the Indiana Fever. Cunningham just wanted Bonner to be professional about her departure and inform her teammates. She wants her to be happy to end her career, but what she did in Indiana was unacceptable for her former teammate.

"I'm still rooting for her," Cunningham said, according to the IndyStar. "I want her to end her career and be happy, but I also think like, it's OK to be professional about it. Send a text to your teammates."

Before teaming up in Indiana, Bonner and Cunningham played one season in Phoenix together during the latter's rookie year in 2019.

More from Sportskeeda
