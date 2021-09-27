New Orleans Pelicans’ David Griffin reveals Zion Williamson suffered foot fracture during offseason workout

New Orleans Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations David Griffin revealed on media day that Zion Williamson fractured his right foot during an offseason workout in early August.

The Pelicans, who lost Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls after choosing to let the point-guard enter free agency, decided to keep Zion’s injury under wraps. Williamson underwent surgery over the summer and is not expected to play a part in the coming pre-season, although the Pelicans expect him to be ready and fully-fit by the time the regular season tips off.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson suffered a fractured right foot in August

The 2021 All-Star played a total of 61 games in the NBA last season, with the New Orleans Pelicans failing to make it to the Playoffs after suffering some unlucky injuries. Williamson averaged 27.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists and did not participate in the recent informal workouts that the Pelicans hosted in Nashville.

David Griffin said the following about the injury:

"His timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season. That would be our hope and our view, and we're very optimistic about what that looks like. Unfortunately, I know that's going to be taken as a very big negative for all of you. It's really not for us, because we were dealing with it all offseason, and we feel very confident about where things are."

Zion Williamson has proven himself to be one of the top prospects for the future in the past two seasons but has had continuous trouble with injuries. He played just 24 games in his rookie season after tearing his right meniscus and missed the last six matches of the Pelicans’ regular season last time around due to a fractured left index finger.

Zion Wiliamson in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

The injury occurred during an offseason workout before the NBA Summer League with general manager Trajan Langdon, first-year coach Willie Green and Aaron Nelson recently meeting with Williamson and his family to earmark a schedule for his NBA return. As things stand, Zion Williamson is not expected to feature in the pre-season, but will be ready for the Pelicans’ first match against the Philadelphia 76ers on 20th October.

