New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Nov. 4): Latest update on Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado's status 

The New Orleans Pelicans registered their second straight win at the expense of the young Detroit Pistons on Nov.2 at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana despite missing Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Having to win their last two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, the Pelicans hope to enter into a winning streak after they clash with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 4.

In the recent update from the Pelicans injury list, Williamson's name has been taken out, which means he's ready to play their upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Brandon Ingram missed the last two games and is listed as 'questionable, while Jose Alvarado has yet to see action this season, as he's marked 'out indefinitely' with ankle problems.

Rounding up the players who are set to miss the Hawks game are Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III, who are both expected to rejoin the team sometime in mid-November.

Despite missing key players, veteran guard CJ McCullum compliments how the team was able to hold the fort.

"I think that's the sign of a good team. Just figuring out a way to be a pro and figure out a way to win -- that's the sign of character.

"That's the sign of people that really want it, people that want to be a part of winning," said McCullum after their win over the Pistons.

Nonetheless, Zion Williamson should regain his starting position and Matt Ryan should come off the bench after a 20-point performance. Jonas Valanciounas, CJ McCullum, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins could also start.

Zion Williamson with the New Orleans Pelicans so far this 2023-24 NBA season

Before missing the game against the Detroit Pistons, Zion Williamson played four of the five games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Their overall record ist 4-1 ,and they're one of the teams that are having a great start to the season.

Williamson has been a big factor in the Pelicans' early success, as he tallies 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Without Brandon Ingram for a couple of more games at least, Williamson's role is much more important. He needs to carry a bit more load along with CJ McCullum and Jonas Valanciounas.

After this matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans are hitting the road fagainst the defending champions Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets from November 6 to 10.