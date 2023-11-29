New schedule for every NBA In-Season tournament eliminated team

The group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament is over, with eight teams advancing to the knockout stage, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday. Following the end of the quarterfinals, the four teams that will advance will travel to Las Vegas for the final stage of the In-Season Tournament.

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics, while the Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans. A day later, the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum, while the LA Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena.

Following the end of the group stage, the NBA released an updated schedule involving the 22 teams that got eliminated from the quarterfinals. On that note, let's take a look at the updated NBA schedule.

Updated schedule for every NBA In-Season tournament eliminated team

The NBA has scheduled no games for the next two Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10, respectively. On Dec. 4 and 5, the eight teams that advanced to the knockout stage will play the quarterfinals, while the semifinals and the Championship Game will be played on Dec. 7 and 9, respectively.

All other teams will play a couple of regular-season games on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Friday. Let's have a look at the games, as announced by the NBA.

# - Orlando Magic

at the Cleveland Cavaliers (Wednesday), vs the Detroit Pistons (Friday)

# - Memphis Grizzlies

at the Detroit Pistons (Wednesday), vs the Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday)

# - Miami Heat

at the Toronto Raptors (Wednesday), vs the Cleveland Cavaliers (Friday)

# - Philadelphia 76ers

at the Washington Wizards (Wednesday), vs the Atlanta Hawks (Friday)

# - Brooklyn Nets

at the Atlanta Hawks (Wednesday), vs the Washington Wizards (Friday)

# - San Antonio Spurs

at the Minnesota Timberwolves (Wednesday), vs the Chicago Bulls (Friday)

# - Charlotte Hornets

at the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday), vs the Toronto Raptors (Friday)

# - Oklahoma City Thunder

at the Houston Rockets (Wednesday), vs the Golden State Warriors (Friday)

# - Utah Jazz

at the Dallas Mavericks (Wednesday), vs the LA Clippers (Friday)

# - Portland Trail Blazers

at the Golden State Warriors (Wednesday), vs the Dallas Mavericks

# - Denver Nuggets

at the LA Clippers (Wednesday), vs the Golden State Warriors (Friday)

# - Cleveland Cavaliers

vs the Orlando Magic (Wednesday), at the Miami Heat (Friday)

# - Detroit Pistons

vs the Memphis Grizzlies (Wednesday), at the Orlando Magic (Friday)

# - Toronto Raptors

vs the Miami Heat (Wednesday), at the Charlotte Hornets (Friday)

# - Washington Wizards

vs the Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday), at the Brooklyn Nets (Friday)

# - Atlanta Hawks

vs the Brooklyn Nets (Wednesday), at the Philadelphia 76ers (Friday)

# - Minnesota Timberwolves

vs the San Antonio Spurs (Wednesday), at the Memphis Grizzlies (Friday)

# - Chicago Bulls

vs the Charlotte Hornets (Wednesday), at the San Antonio Spurs (Friday)

# - Houston Rockets

vs the OKC Thunder (Wednesday), at the Denver Nuggets (Friday)

# - Dallas Mavericks

vs the Utah Jazz (Wednesday), at the Portland Trail Blazers (Friday)

# - Golden State Warriors

vs the Portland Trail Blazers (Wednesday), at the OKC Thunder (Friday)

# - LA Clippers

vs the Denver Nuggets (Wednesday), at the Utah Jazz (Friday)