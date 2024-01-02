“New Years at the Garden”: Jordyn Woods cheers beau Karl-Anthony Towns and Wolves while flaunting $40,000 Dior tote bag on IG

Karl-Anthony Towns’ partner Jordyn Woods was courtside in the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Woods looked terrific in her free-size jeans and white color top. She also had a fur coat that perfectly matched her dress. The "Trigger" actress has a knack for fashioning herself to pair her outfit with white comma heels.

However, her Dior tote bag stood out in the pictures she uploaded on Instagram. The white Lady Dior bag is made of white Himalaya crocodile paired with silver hardware. It has two top handles and is charmed with the Dior logo. The tote bag is priced at $40,000 on Madison Avenue Couture.

“New Years at the Garden,” Woods captioned the post.

Woods has been a constant source of support for the Timberwolves star player. When Towns lost his mother in 2020, Woods helped him get through and made the transition easy for him.

Perhaps one of the reasons that Woods and Towns have a better bond between them is due to their friendship. They initially started as friends, and later, when they fell in love, they decided to be together.

On the court, the Timberwolves fell to the Knicks by 112-106 on New Year's Eve. Towns scored 29 points, shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriends' twin with Chanel bags

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the biggest names of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Along with both NBA stars, their partners have been seen hanging out together on many occasions.

Both Edwards and Towns’ girlfriends have previously twinned with each other. Both were seen twinning again on New Year's Eve. Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel, who is expecting a child with him, and Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods flaunted the same bags.

On her Instagram handle, Woods shared a picture of two black and white Chanel bags belonging to Woods and Robel. The classic handbags are made of leather and priced at $23,500 collectively on Chanel’s website.

Previously, Woods and Robel were seen together supporting Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards from the sidelines in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Woods even pointed toward the baby bump that Robel had. Robel broke the news about her pregnancy through her Instagram account.