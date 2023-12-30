New York Knicks Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest update on Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley's availability

The New York Knicks are set to play the second set of a back-to-back on Saturday night. The Knicks are coming off a tough 117-108 to the Orlando Magic, with their comeback falling short in the fourth quarter. On that note, let's look at the New York Knicks injury report for Dec. 30.

According to the latest Knicks injury report, only two players are going to miss the game against the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are both listed as out, which means stars such as Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley are set to play.

Robinson's initial status after undergoing left ankle surgery was eight to 10 weeks of recovery, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he'll miss the rest of the season. Sims, on the other hand, is dealing with a right ankle sprain and was originally slated to miss one to two weeks on Dec. 20.

The injury to Mitchell Robinson was a huge blow to the New York Knicks since he was having the best season of his career so far. Robinson was an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year before he suffered a left ankle injury against the Boston Celtics.

Jericho Sims was the starting center when Robinson went down, but he also sprained his ankle although it was not severe. Isaiah Hartenstein has been doing a great job at the moment, while players such as Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and even Josh Hart have spent some time at center.

With the trade deadline less than two months away, the Knicks could likely enter the market for a center. They will have to find the right deal to at least have a chance at making it out of the first round of the playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game preview

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are set to face each other for the first time this season. The Knicks won the season series last season 3-1, but the Pacers won the most recent game on April 9, 141-136. It snapped a four-game losing streak against New York.

Bennedict Mathurin had 26 points, three rebounds and six assists to lead Indiana, while Andrew Nembhard and Jordan Nwora each scored 19 points. Obi Toppin, who now plays for the Pacers, had 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Knicks.

Saturday's game is also the 193rd regular-season meeting between the Knicks and Pacers. The Knicks are slightly ahead 99-93 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. They have also won seven of the last 10 games against Indiana.

