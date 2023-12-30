Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tormented the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Friday night in the OKC Thunder's easy 119-93 win. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 14-for-20 from the field and 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.

SGA has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. His performances have helped the Thunder leap from being a fringe play-in tournament team to legitimate playoff contenders.

The Thunder improved to 21-9 for the season following their win in Denver. They are just two games behind the Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves and have won eight of their last 10 contests.

3 players with most consecutive games with 25+ Points and 2+ Steals in NBA History ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

One of the most impressive parts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game is his defense. SGA is averaging 2.8 steals per game this season to emerge as the leader among all players in the league.

The NBA started tracking steals in the 1973-74 season, so only a handful of players have scored 25 or more points and recorded two or more steals in consecutive games.

Let's look at the three players in NBA history with the most consecutive games with 25+ points and 2+ steals.

#3 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear this month, averaging 32.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.3 steals per game. The OKC Thunder are 9-3 during this stretch, which catapulted them near the top of the Western Conference.

Following his amazing performance against the Denver Nuggets, SGA now has recorded at least 25 points and two steals in 11 straight games. The streak started on Dec. 6 against the Houston Rockets. He will have the chance to extend the streak on Sunday at home when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

#2 - Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson was coming off winning the MVP award when he recorded 12 straight games with at least 25 points and two steals. Iverson has always been known for his uncanny ability to score despite his size and his defense is never top-tier.

However, Iverson knew how to pick dribbles and passes, and it's the reason why he has 1,983 steals in his career. He reeled off 12 consecutive games with 25+ points and 2+ steals from Feb. 27 to March 20, 2002.

#1 - Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan in the late 1980s was arguably one of the best versions of the Chicago Bulls legend. Jordan cemented himself as the best player in the world, but without a viable team to challenge for an NBA championship.

Nevertheless, Jordan as an individual superstar was a sight to behold. He has the record for most consecutive games with at least 25 points and two steals (17). He did it during the 1986-87 season. He also holds the second-most (15) and third-most (13) ever, recording it in the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons, respectively.

