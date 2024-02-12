New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for February 12 | 2023-24 NBA season

The New York Knicks will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Monday when they visit the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The Knicks are starting a three-game road trip to Houston, Orlando and Philadelphia. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.

New York ended their six-game home stand with a 125-111 loss to the Pacers on Saturday. They went 3-3 but remai fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-20 record.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are slipping down the Western Conference with four straight losses, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Rockets are 12th in the West, behind the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz for the final play-in tournament spot.

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets injury reports for February 12, 2024

The New York Knicks have been ravaged by injuries recently despite their success on the court.

Mitchell Robinson remains out since December, while Jalen Brunson recently returned from an ankle injury. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are possibly out until after the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have been relatively healthy until recently, with Fred VanVleet missing a week of action due to injury. Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore are also dealing with minor injuries.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets have five injured players. Alperen Sengun is questionable with a back issue, while Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore are listed as out.

VanVleet is recovering from an adductor strain, while Eason has a left leg injury. Adams, acquired at the trade deadline, is out for the entire season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Whitmore, meanwhile is dealing with a sprained right ankle.

Player Status Injury Steven Adams Out Right Knee Surgery Tari Eason Out Left Leg Injury Alperen Sengun Questionable Lower Back Pain Fred VanVleet Out Left Adductor Strain Cam Whitmore Out Right Ankle Sprain

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have five players on their injury report – OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. Hartenstein is questionable due to a sore left Achilles, while Sims is tagged as probable with an unspecified illness.

Robinson remaina on the road to recovery after undergoing ankle surgery in December. Randle, meanwhile, has a dislocated shoulder and will continue to miss games until the All-Star break.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby Out Right Elbow Surgery Isaiah Hartenstein Questionable Left Achilles Soreness Julius Randle Out Right Shoulder Dislocation Mitchell Robinson Out Left Ankle Surgery Jericho Sims Probable Illness

How to watch New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets?

The New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets game starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the MSG Network in New York and Space City Home Network in Houston. It will also be available on radio stations across the United States via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It can be heard on local stations ESPN NY 98.7, and 790 AM and 93.3 FM (Spanish) in Houston. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

