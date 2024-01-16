Nikola Jokic Injury Update: Latest on reigning Finals MVP's status ahead of showdown with Joel Embiid (January 16)

Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable by the Denver Nuggets ahead of their game against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has only missed one game this season, but it seems like he could sit out and then not have a showdown with Embiid.

Jokic has been fantastic for the defending champions this season, averaging 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He's among the favorites to win the MVP this season along with Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nikola Jokic injury update

According to the Denver Nuggets injury report, Nikola Jokic is questionable because of a left hip strain. It's a new injury for Jokic, who has been very durable for the Nuggets this season.

It should be noted that Denver will have three extra days of rest after the Philadelphia 76ers game, so they could give their MVP a pass. The rest of the Nuggets starters are also questionable against the Sixers. If all five starters won't play on Tuesday night, it means Denver wants to rest their best players amid a long season.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic has only missed one game this season and it was on Nov. 27 against the LA Clippers. Jokic reportedly had a back injury and the Denver Nuggets had to give him a rest. He also dealt with a wrist issue in early November but played through it.

It should be pointed out that the three of the Nuggets' starters did not play on Nov. 27. Jamal Murray was the only one dealing with a long-term injury back then, with Jokic and Aaron Gordon returning from their one-game absence on Nov. 29 against the Houston Rockets.

Will Nikola Jokic play against the Sixers?

Based on what happened on Nov. 27, fans should expect Nikola Jokic to sit out a nationally televised game against Joel Embiid. It's not a sure thing, but it's safe to say that Jokic will be a game-time decision on Tuesday night.

How to watch Nuggets vs Sixers?

The Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. It's also available on radio stations SiriusXM NBA Radio, 97.5 The Fanatic and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM. Live streaming options include FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

