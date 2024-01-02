Nikola Jokic’s first signature sneaker with 361° Big Future low-top: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. After much speculation that the NBA champion and Nike were partnering ways, the reigning Finals MVP recently confirmed that he was signing with the Chinese shoe brand 361 Degrees.

The deal came after Jokic ended his eight-year-long relationship with Nike. He was the leading ambassador for Nike’s GT Jump franchise. Jokic has a habit of playing with his wedding ring in his laces.

Even before Christmas, there were rumors that Nikola Jokic was signing with the Chinese brand. He was seen wearing the high-top variation of the 361 Degrees Big 3 Future White-Multicolor. After the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Golden State Warriors, the two-time MVP confirmed his new deal with the 361 Degrees.

361 Degrees Big Future comes in two versions and Jokic has donned both in two different games. While he flaunted his signature Big Future high-top against the Raptors, it was against the Warriors that he flaunted the low-top version of the shoe.

The Big Future low-top is one of the brand’s flagship shoes and comes in different colors and an elite design. On the company’s official website, the shoe in all adult sizes is originally priced at $399.99. On 361 Degress’ official partner kickscrew.com, the shoe is available at $150.

Jokic’s Big Future can be bought either from the company’s website or from partner retail stores like kickscrew.com. It is one of 361 Degrees’ flagship shoes.

Both the upper and the lower of the Big Future low-cut are made of high-quality critical materials. The upper is made of aliphatic carbon critical technology while the lower is made of nylon carbon critical technology. The mid-base of the light and breathable 360 Degrees Big Future is composed of SOARSYSTEM.

Nikola Jokic reveals the reason behind joining 361 Degrees

Apart from his family and horses, Nikola Jokic's priorities are uncertain. The Nuggets' superstar has previously said that basketball isn't his first priority in life and he wants to be forgotten once he is done playing.

It is now apparent that he wasn’t completely satisfied with his shoe deal with Nike, as he is now releasing his first signature shoe with the Chinese sneakers brand. After the Nuggets’ win over the Warriors on Christmas Day game, Jokic revealed the reason behind joining 361 Degrees.

“The 361° team's passion and commitment to performance and competition spoke to me. We've already been putting the time and work together to bring my first signature shoe to life - it's been a fun journey, like how I watch my horses and their races play out.

"Together, we're going to bring more passion to the game in ways people have never seen and share it with people worldwide.”

Nikola Jokic is one of the most surprising picks in NBA history. He was selected 41st overall in the second round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft. However, in the last few seasons, Jokic has emerged as one of the top players in the world, if not the top. He led the Nuggets to the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season.