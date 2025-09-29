  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • "Obama kids never did this B.S": Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate calls out Kai Trump allegedly ‘grifting’ Travis Kelce’s brand in White House promo stunt

"Obama kids never did this B.S": Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate calls out Kai Trump allegedly ‘grifting’ Travis Kelce’s brand in White House promo stunt

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 29, 2025 19:07 GMT
Michael Jordan&rsquo;s ex-teammate calls out Kai Trump for White House promo stunt [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@kaitrumpgolfer]
Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate calls out Kai Trump for White House promo stunt [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@kaitrumpgolfer]

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is taking heat for allegedly copying Travis Kelce's brand Tru Kolors. The internet has also unleashed heavy criticism against Kai for using White House to promote her clothing brand, and joining the critical voices was Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper.

Ad

Last week, Kai made a series of posts promoting her clothing brand, and the pictures featured her posing at the White House. Kai's Instagram post was reposted on X, which slammed her for using the White House to sell her merchandise.

Renowned chef Tom Colicchio reposted the post with a brutal shot at the Trump family.

"Three generations of grifters.," he wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Haper replied to Colicchio's comments with his take, comparing Trump's office to that of former President Barack Obama.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Obama kids never did this B.S crazy," he commented.
Ad

Moreover, Kai Trump is also getting heat for allegedly stealing NFL star Travis Kelce's brand logo. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's brand, "Tru Kolors," which was launched in 2019, has almost an identical logo to Kai Trump's. Both logos use "K" at the bottom and "T" at the top in their branding logos.

Take a look below.

Ad

Apart from posting pictures alongside her grandfather, Kai Trump also accompanied the US President to watch the Ryder Cup, where she was seen rocking her merchandise.

Fans react to Kai Trump's brand logo similarity to Travis Kelce's

Kai Trump's band's logo similarity to Travis Kelce's Tru Kolors logo was hard not to notice for fans on the internet. Reacting to the post, one of the fans told the NFL star to sue Kai for "copying" the logo design.

Ad
"Travis Kelce should sue her for copying his brand logo."
Ad

Another fan trolled her for getting her design from China.

"In her defense, China doesn't have strict brand and logo copyright protections."
Ad

Kelsey's merchandise recently collaborated with American Eagle. A fan urged both Kelce and AE's legal team to take action.

"Dear legal team for American Eagle and Travis Kelce....LET'S GO!"
Ad

One of the fan hilariously trolled Kai Trump for grifting.

"Separate the 2 letters, and they can't stand by themselves - symbolizes their dependence on grift."
Ad
"Ooooh, that's gonna be one HELL of a lawsuit lol. Juicy."
Ad

Kai in her post revelaed that the sweatshirts were priced at $130, but for a fan the swetshirts were overpriced.

"They’re overpriced sweatshirts…"
Ad

However, a fan who claimed to be a former graphic designer defended Kai Trump saying that the logos weren't similar at all.

As a former graphic designer, these aren’t even remotely close.

There has been no statement from Kelce or his brand.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications