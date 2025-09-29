"Obama kids never did this B.S": Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate calls out Kai Trump allegedly ‘grifting’ Travis Kelce’s brand in White House promo stunt

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is taking heat for allegedly copying Travis Kelce's brand Tru Kolors. The internet has also unleashed heavy criticism against Kai for using White House to promote her clothing brand, and joining the critical voices was Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper. Last week, Kai made a series of posts promoting her clothing brand, and the pictures featured her posing at the White House. Kai's Instagram post was reposted on X, which slammed her for using the White House to sell her merchandise. Renowned chef Tom Colicchio reposted the post with a brutal shot at the Trump family. &quot;Three generations of grifters.,&quot; he wrote.Haper replied to Colicchio's comments with his take, comparing Trump's office to that of former President Barack Obama. &quot;Obama kids never did this B.S crazy,&quot; he commented.Moreover, Kai Trump is also getting heat for allegedly stealing NFL star Travis Kelce's brand logo. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's brand, &quot;Tru Kolors,&quot; which was launched in 2019, has almost an identical logo to Kai Trump's. Both logos use &quot;K&quot; at the bottom and &quot;T&quot; at the top in their branding logos. Take a look below.Apart from posting pictures alongside her grandfather, Kai Trump also accompanied the US President to watch the Ryder Cup, where she was seen rocking her merchandise. Fans react to Kai Trump's brand logo similarity to Travis Kelce'sKai Trump's band's logo similarity to Travis Kelce's Tru Kolors logo was hard not to notice for fans on the internet. Reacting to the post, one of the fans told the NFL star to sue Kai for &quot;copying&quot; the logo design. &quot;Travis Kelce should sue her for copying his brand logo.&quot;I'll fact-check ya🇺🇲🇺🇲 @whaddatwitLINK@MeidasTouch Travis Kelce should sue her for copying his brand logo.Another fan trolled her for getting her design from China.&quot;In her defense, China doesn't have strict brand and logo copyright protections.&quot;ANTIFA Member# 8675309 @BeefsnBeansLINK@MeidasTouch In her defense, China doesn’t have strict brand and logo copyright protections.Kelsey's merchandise recently collaborated with American Eagle. A fan urged both Kelce and AE's legal team to take action. &quot;Dear legal team for American Eagle and Travis Kelce....LET'S GO!&quot;Julie 📚🎨🎶⚾️🟧🟦 @TruBluBrewCruLINK@MeidasTouch Dear legal team for American Eagle and Travis Kelce.... LET'S GO!One of the fan hilariously trolled Kai Trump for grifting. &quot;Separate the 2 letters, and they can't stand by themselves - symbolizes their dependence on grift.&quot;ChakalakaBurns @360OpinionLINK@MeidasTouch Separate the 2 letters, and they can't stand by themselves - symbolizes their dependence on grift.&quot;Ooooh, that's gonna be one HELL of a lawsuit lol. Juicy.&quot;NoStrife (Josh) | 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 @NoStrifeLINK@MeidasTouch Ooooh, that's gonna be one HELL of a lawsuit lol. Juicy.Kai in her post revelaed that the sweatshirts were priced at $130, but for a fan the swetshirts were overpriced. &quot;They’re overpriced sweatshirts…&quot;SpicyShirley 🇺🇸🦅💙 @SpicyShirleyLINK@MeidasTouch They’re overpriced sweatshirts….However, a fan who claimed to be a former graphic designer defended Kai Trump saying that the logos weren't similar at all. As a former graphic designer, these aren’t even remotely close.they dont like the things i say on twitta @SkitziTVLINK@MeidasTouch As a former graphic designer, these aren’t even remotely close.There has been no statement from Kelce or his brand.