OKC Thunder Injury Report (Nov. 16): Latest update on Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status

The OKC Thunder are back on the road on Thursday for a three-game trip against the Golden State Warriors, twice, and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are on a two-game winning streak, while the Warriors have lost four in a row. Let's take a look at the latest OKC Thunder injury report for Nov. 16.

According to the latest injury report released by the Thunder, there are only two players who are not available on Thursday night. Ousmane Dieng and Keyontae Johnson are both listed as out because they are currently assigned to the NBA G League.

That means Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the Thunder lineup are ready for Golden State. Gilgeous-Alexander has only missed one game this back on Nov. 3, while Holmgren has stayed healthy after missing all of last season due to a foot injury.

The OKC Thunder are coming off a 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and a career-high seven steals.

It was a relatively close game in the first quarter, with the Thunder building a 10-point lead after the first half. They took over the second half as they outscored the Spurs 65-39 in the final two quarters. They also limited Victor Wembanyama to just eight points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors preview

The OKC Thunder are out for revenge on the Golden State Warriors after losing their first matchup of the season on Nov. 3 at home. The Thunder was in control for most of the game before the Warriors made a furious rally as Steph Curry hit the game-winning shot with 0.2 seconds left in the game.

There was some controversy at the end because Draymond Green touched the rim before the ball went into the hoop. It was initially called an offensive interference, but further review by the officials overturned the call to give the Warriors a 141-139 win.

However, it will be different on Thursday because the Warriors won't have Curry and Green on the lineup. Curry is nursing a minor knee injury, while Green is serving the first game of his five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert on Tuesday.

The Thunder are currently on a two-game winning streak with an overall record of 7-4. They are coming off wins against the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

