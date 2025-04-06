"Paige Bueckers is just an all around monster": Kevin Durant drops awe-struck assessment of UConn's superstar trio

Kevin Durant was awestruck by UConn's Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong after the NCAA title win on Sunday. The UConn Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 for the program's 12th title.

After the conclusion of the game, Durant dropped major praise for the UConn trio in his post on X/Twitter on Sunday:

"Azzi is just surgical..Paige is just an all around monster….Sarah strong, my goodness, how did u get so good so early??? Great bump on ESPN," Durant wrote.

Kevin Durant's assessment points to how the Huskies used the blend of young and veteran stars to come out on top. Bueckers and Fudd brought the veteran factor to the game, and Strong elevated her team with her strong, aggressive plays.

While USC coach Dawn Staley was looking to defend the title, appearing in her fourth consecutive appearance in the title game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma sought to add to his legacy in NCAA Division I history.

This was UConn's first title since 2016, and with the win, Auriemma improved his record to 12-1 in title games.

The Huskies came hard against the Gamecocks from the first minute of the game and never gave the Gamecocks any chance to make a comeback. UConn outscored their opponents in every single quarter.

Kevin Durant takes "washed" shot at Skip Bayless for his "semi-retired" comment

It hasn't been a good season for the Phoenix Suns. While Kevin Durant has played great basketball individually, his team, despite having three of the best scorers on the roster, has slipped to 11th in the Western Conference.

NBA analyst Skip Bayless commented on the Suns' precarious condition this season.

"The more I watch him at age 36, the more he looks mentally semi-retired to me," Bayless said. "He is participating in a documentary that's being made about his life and time, and it just feels to me like he is winding his basketball, and it's reflecting in the Suns' won-loss record."

Although Bayless said that Durant had been playing great individual basketball, he also added that the Suns were in this condition because Durant was in his "last mental legs."

Kevin Durant fired back at Bayless, saying that they both were washed.

"F**k it, We’re both washed, it was a a great run @RealSkipBayless," Durant wrote.

At this point, the Suns have little chance to even make the play-in tournament. With a 35-42 record, they are two games behind the 10th seed Sacramento Kings (37-40).

