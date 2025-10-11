"Patrick Beverley diss track" - NBA fans go wild after Trae Young reveals collab with Quavo and 2 Chainz for debut song

NBA fans reacted to the latest big announcement by Trae Young. On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks star announced on his X page that he was releasing his first song with Quavo and 2 Chainz later in the night. However, the big news had the NBA fans chirping in the commet section. Reacting to the news, one of the fans predicted it to be Young's Patrick Beverley diss track. &quot;Pat Bev diss track.&quot;𝓓𝓮𝓡🌹𝔃𝓪𝓷 @DeMarDeRoseLINK@LegionHoops Pat Bev diss trackA fan hilariously said that the news must have Beverley anticipating a diss track.&quot;Patty Bev gotta be shaking 🤣🤣🤣.&quot;Alejandro Morales @LiveAndDieInLA1LINK@LegionHoops Patty Bev gotta be shaking 🤣🤣🤣One of the New York Knicks was ready to take action if Young dissed the Knicks in the song. &quot;If this a Knicks diss we gotta deal w him.&quot;Prince Williams @princeofplayLINK@LegionHoops If this a Knicks diss we gotta deal w himA fan took a brutal shot at Trae Young and his basketball ability.&quot;Glad he realized that basketball wasn't for him.&quot;Greedy | #EGE @Greedyszn1LINK@LegionHoops Glad he realized that basketball wasn’t for him A fan suggested the Hawks player focus on basketball.&quot;Bruh just shoot the ball.&quot;sznz @foursznzLINK@LegionHoops Bruh just shoot the ball&quot;Yea this bs gonna cost you the playoffs bud, good sacrifice lol.&quot;Cpt Bullspitter ⛹🏽‍♂️ @BaconOverBatmanLINK@TheTraeYoung Yea this bs gonna cost you the playoffs bud, good sacrifice lolA fan was already excited to listen to Young's debut song. &quot;I be on this ni*** but damn he meant to play in Atlanta 😂👏🍸 hell of a player when hes under control I gotta listen to this song.&quot;Joe joe @Joejoezone1LINK@TheTraeYoung I be on this nigga but damn he meant to play in Atlanta 😂👏🍸 hell of a player when hes under control I gotta listen to this songTrae Young uses Drake's 2013 track in his harsh reply to Patrick BeverleyThings got heated between Patrick Beverley and Trae Young after both basketball players exchanged words on social media. After Beveley alleged that players didn't want to play with Young and the Hawks star would be forgotten very fast by the fans, Young came with a fiery reply.Young pressed Beverley to state his source about the report of players not wanting to play with him. He also mocked the free agent player for virally tearing up after winning a Play-In Tournament game. &quot;You win play-in games at home, and you standing on the scorer's table acting like it's a championship. We celebrate wins different, too,&quot; Young said in a video posted on X in September. However, his final blow to Beverley was Drake's 2013 track &quot;Tuscan Leather&quot; as the video ended with the song.&quot;Bench players talkin' like starters, I hate it,&quot; Drake rapped in the song.&quot;I know a lot of people wanted me probably just to listen to that Drake song and post that bar. We all know how that goes,&quot; Young added.Patrick Beverley later responded, saying that Trae Young should 'humble himself' and should be able to take &quot;constructive criticism.&quot; Hawks later out gasoline on fire and added a compilation of Young scoring on Beverley.