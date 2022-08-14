"Paul George, second most talented player in the league to me" - Former Finals MVP reveals he is 'still a fan of Paul George'

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has praised LA Clippers superstar Paul George. The Clippers are heading into the 2022-23 NBA season with championship aspirations after an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign.

On his podcast Point Forward, Andre Iguodala said that 'PG13' is the second-most talented player in the league. The 2015 Finals MVP believes that George is a complete player and the matchup between the Clippers and the LA Lakers will be box office in the upcoming season. He stated:

"I'm still a fan of Paul George. Paul George, second most talented player in the league to me. He got it all. I think that would be a good matchup. Battle of LA must see TV as well."

The Western Conference will be extremely competitive in the upcoming season as the likes of the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are back at full strength, these teams were debilitated last season due to injuries to their key players.

The reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors also reside in the West. Also, the likes of the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers are coming into the season with a vengeance.

Point Forward @pointforward



and



youtu.be/pGZVSCIGqUU KD, Joe Tsai, Steve Nash, and drama! @andre and @thekidet break down the news that came out of Brooklyn this week and debate who the leak is and what it all means. KD, Joe Tsai, Steve Nash, and drama! @andre and @thekidet break down the news that came out of Brooklyn this week and debate who the leak is and what it all means. youtu.be/pGZVSCIGqUU

Paul George's significance to the LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Unarguably the second-best player on the LA Clippers roster, Paul George is key to their aspirations of winning the championship. George is widely considered to be one of the best two-way players in the league. He was sought out by fellow superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard and his decision to come to the Clippers hinged on their ability to get George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George played only 31 games last season and averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting the ball better than 42% from the field and a little over 35% from beyond the arc. He also recorded seven double-doubles last season and had the Clippers in a good spot before going down with an injury.

Clipsland @ClipsLand These were really Paul George’s stats a month after the season started man These were really Paul George’s stats a month after the season started man https://t.co/t6fEFkzvMD

The sheer fact that this is the lowest he has shot from the perimeter since his rookie season is a testament to the greatness of Paul George.

What makes George so great is his ability to play excellently on both ends of the floor. He is an excellent perimeter defender who uses his size and length while guarding an opposing player. Having the likes of 'The Klaw' and 'PG13' makes the Clippers formidable on both ends of the court.

However, fitness remains an issue for PG13. The LA Clippers have two bonafide superstars in their ranks, but both are injury prone. If they can remain healthy for the entirety of the postseason, then the LA Clippers could very well get all the marbles.

LIVE POLL Q. Is PG13 the second-most talented player in the league? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal