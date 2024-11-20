"Perfection" - Kendra Randle, Sarah Patterson & others react to Paul George's wife Daniela's birthday outing pics

Daniela Rajic, the wife of Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, celebrated her 34th birthday on Nov. 12. The couple recently enjoyed a yacht outing with friends, both dressed in swimwear.
In photos shared by Daniela, it appeared she was celebrating in Miami, as she referenced the “305” area code in her caption. She posed in a red and white bikini that highlighted her figure and shared one photo with George.
Several friends, including the wives of NBA players, commented on her post with compliments.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Sarah Patterson, wife of George’s former OKC Thunder and LA Clippers teammate Patrick Patterson, commented:
“Perfection 😍.”
Kendra Randle, wife of Timberwolves star Julius Randle, also expressed admiration with two fire emojis.
Social media personalities Yris Palmer and Gallienne Nabila also left loving comments.
ALSO READ: Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic enjoys yacht parties and jet-skiing as she gives a sneak peek into her birthday celebration
Paul George gets Daniela’s initials tattooed on his finger
George recently had his wife’s initials tattooed on his finger, which Daniela shared on Instagram.
Daniela posted a video on Instagram of George getting the tattoo, along with a photo of him afterward, with the initials "DG" for "Daniela George" visible on his ring finger.
ALSO READ: Daniella George shares video of Paul George’s loving tribute with her initials tattoo
The couple, who have been together since 2013, married in 2022.
To mark their anniversary, Daniela posted a photo of the two of them under fireworks, writing in the caption:
“Happy anniversary @ygtrece (George’s IG handle) 💞🎆 marrying you was the best day of my life and I pray we look at each other like this forever 💞💞"
After having two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, Paul proposed to Daniela in November 2020. They welcomed their son, Paul Jr., in October 2021, before tying the knot in June 2022.
George celebrated his 34th birthday in May. Daniela surprised him with a tattoo of the number 13, the number George wore on his basketball jersey, on her left ring finger.
At that time, George was still with the LA Clippers. George signed with the 76ers two months later, where he now wears No. 8 to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.