Philippines vs Italy FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Philippines vs Italy is going to be the last game of Group A in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Both teams are going to clash on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:30 pm Philippines/Hong Kong time at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Italy managed to win their first game of the tournament against Angola but was defeated by the Dominican Republic by only five points. Winning this matchup against the Philippines will ensure their spot in the next round.

On the other hand, the host country Philippines has lost both their games in the FIBA World Cup. The first was a tight six-point loss against Dominican Republic while their most recent match against Angola was a 10-point beating.

With both teams needing a win, expect the Philippines vs Italy game to be a dogfight, especially with the home crowd expected to show up for their national team.

Philippines vs Italy: Players to watch

The Italian national team had a very intense game against the Dominican Republic but failed to come out on top in the end. Leading the team in scoring was Marco Spisu, who was able to tally 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Utah Jazz's Simone Fontecchio was not far behind, providing the team with 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Glamaolo Ricci chipped in with 12 points.

For the Philippines, Jordan Clarkson led the team as he was the only one who reached double-digit figures with 21 points during the loss against Angola. He also had seven assists and three rebounds.

AJ Edu has been the team's defensive stopper and he should anchor the defense. The young big man had nine points and six assists while Kai Sotto had more playing time against Angola, finishing with eight points and six boards.

Philippines vs Italy: Where to watch

Courtside 1891 has been the best place to watch the entire 2023 FIBA World Cup with a fair subscription price. Another option is getting the Pilipinas Live app which has a low subscription fee of two dollars.

Italy Roster

Marco Spissu

Stefano Tonut

Nicolo Melli

Simone Fontecchio

Giampaolo Ricci

Matteo Sagnolo

Achille Polonara

Mouhamet Diouf

Luca Severini

Gabriele Procida

Alessandro Pajola

Luigi Datome

Gianmarco Pozecco

Philippines Roster

Kiefer Ravena

Jordan Clarkson

Scottie Thompson

Kai Sotto

Jamie Malonzo

June Mar Fajardo

Roger Pogoy

CJ Perez

Rhenz Abando

Dwight Ramos

Japeth Aguilar

AJ Edu

