"Presti best tanking GM in the league," "Rashard Wallace rolling over in his grave" - Redditors turn in insane reactions to top-four order for the 2022 NBA draft being announced

The NBA's draft lottery took place Tuesday, and many fans got the result they wanted.

Orlando Magic fans are hoping they don't have to survive much longer through mediocrity as they landed the first pick. The OKC Thunder got the second and 12th picks, and social media exploded as the franchise already has a war chest of picks and young talent. The Houston Rockets, who have Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., will try to add another young star with the third pick.

The fourth pick went to the Sacramento Kings, their highest since selecting Marvin Bagley (second) in 2018. The Detroit Pistons, who selected Cade Cunningham as the first pick last season, received the fifth pick this year.

The 2022 NBA Draft order is set

The LA Lakers had given their pick to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, while the New York Knicks fell behind once again. The Indiana Pacers will certainly benefit with the sixth pick as they try to build around Tyrese Haliburton.

NBA Redditors ran to social media and commented on the draft lottery and the Thunder's success.

Many fans argued that the Magic will likely not pick the consensus No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren because they already have too much size.

How will the top four teams benefit in the NBA draft?

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets was picked second in the 2021 draft.

The Orlando Magic drafted Jalen Suggs with the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA draft. They have the Wagners (Franz and Moritz), Mo Bamba, Jonathan Isaac, R.J. Hampton, Cole Anthony and a bunch of other young players. The first pick, if it is Chet Holmgren, could potentially change the course of their franchise. They could enter the play-in tournament category immediately.

As far as OKC Thunder is concerned, they will be looking at another tanking season. They have a host of young talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Lu Dort and more. They might attempt to tank another season and build these players before attempting a playoff run down the line.

Will Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren go No. 1?



Here's The 2022 NBA draft order is set and the Magic are on the clock.Will Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren go No. 1? 🤔Here's @JeremyWoo 's latest mock draft ↓ trib.al/bLpPP2F The 2022 NBA draft order is set and the Magic are on the clock. Will Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren go No. 1? 🤔 Here's @JeremyWoo's latest mock draft ↓ trib.al/bLpPP2F

As far as the Houston Rockets are concerned, they are prepared to enter the play-in conversation as soon as possible.

Houston has a young backcourt in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green while forwards like Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate are blossoming as well. They have Alperen Sengun, Kenyon Martin Jr., Armoni Brooks and others who can complement the starting lineup. The third pick in the draft will bolster their chances and expedite their timeline for making the postseason.

Finally, the Sacramento Kings are now building around Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The fourth pick, combined with Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley, Richaun Holmes and others, will be incredible for the team.

