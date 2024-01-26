“Probably should’ve been a timeout”, “Chaos of the moment”: Steph Curry speaks out on Warriors' lackluster final play against Kings

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a prime opportunity to beat the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. However, after a lackluster final play, during which the Warriors opted not to call a timeout, they fell 134-133. The disappointing home loss left the two-time MVP questioning his team’s late-game execution.

Golden State took a 133-132 lead with 47.7 seconds remaining after back-to-back dunks from forward Jonathan Kuminga. Sacramento then went back ahead 134-133 after a dunk by star center Domantas Sabonis with 22.1 seconds to go.

Following a timeout, the Warriors got the ball into the hot hands of Kuminga. However, he was blocked on his go-ahead layup attempt, forcing Golden State to intentionally foul to extend the game.

Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter stepped to the line for a pair of free throws with 15.0 seconds left. He had a chance to put the Kings up by three but instead missed both shots, giving the Warriors a chance to win the game.

After securing the defensive rebound, Golden State opted not to call a timeout. The team instead pushed the ball up the court, finding Curry at the top of the arc with 7.3 seconds remaining.

The four-time NBA champion tried to create separation off the dribble but was double-teamed by Huerter and Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox. The trap resulted in Curry being unable to get a shot attempt off, as Fox ultimately stole the ball shortly before the final buzzer sounded.

Following the game, Steph Curry was asked about Golden State choosing not to call a timeout on the game’s final play.

He highlighted how he and his coach, Steve Kerr, agreed before Huerter’s missed free throws that the team would push the ball up the court. However, they expected him to make both shots.

According to Curry, after Huerter’s second miss, the Warriors decided to follow through with their original game plan. But in hindsight, he thinks that it may have been a mistake for them not to call a timeout and regroup.

“Once he missed the second one, Klay [Thompson] got the rebound, we had already committed to going, and at that point, it’s obviously chaos just trying to get over halfcourt and see where the defense was,” Curry said.

“I would say there probably should’ve been a timeout right when I got the ball, turned and saw that the court wasn’t balanced. We still had plenty of time, but in the chaos of the moment, trying to make a play, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Steph Curry, Warriors drop ninth game in last 13

Thursday’s loss marked Steph Curry and the Warriors’ ninth in their last 13 games as they continue to fall further down the Western Conference standings.

Golden State received a combined 64 points from Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, who continued his midseason breakout. However, it wasn’t enough, as Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes lit up his former team.

The 31-year-old finished with a career-high 39 points and seven 3-pointers on 58.3% shooting. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox added 29 points, five assists and three 3s on 56.3% shooting as Sacramento won its second consecutive game.

The Kings (25-18) will look to extend their winning streak to three when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (24-20) on Saturday.

On the flip side, the Warriors (19-23) will try and get back on track when they host the LA Lakers (23-23) on Saturday.

