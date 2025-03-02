Quentin Grimes drops 2-word reaction as Sixers guard's career-best shocks Steph Curry's red-hot Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were in red-hot form and have one of the best records in the last few weeks. They entered the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday as clear favorites but were stunned by Sixers guard Quentin Grimes.

Grimes, who is on his fourth team already in his fourth season in the NBA, scored a career-high 44 points in the 126-119 win over the Warriors. Before the tip-off against the 76ers, the Warriors had won five consecutive games against some of the top teams in the league.

As unlikely as the win was for the Sixers, so was the star of the game. After his big game against Steph Curry and Co., Grimes made a post on X, boasting his career-high.

"FORTY FOE."

Grimes started the game for the Sixers and played just over 36 minutes. He ended the game with 44 points on 18 of 24 shooting from the field, including 6 of 9 shooting from the 3-point line. Grimes also had 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 steal in the game. Steph Curry ended the game with a team-high 29 points.

After being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons last season, Grimes started this season with the Dallas Mavericks after being traded to the Mavs in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. However, he was again traded to the Sixers in a Caleb Martin trade.

Steph Curry hilariously vows to never dunk again after loss against Sixers

It is very rare to find Steph Curry dunking in an NBA game. The Warriors star, who will turn 37 later this month, gave a glimpse of his athleticism when he dunked the ball in the final minutes of the Warriors vs Sixers game on Saturday.

In his postgame interview with the media, Steph Curry said that he decided to dunk because he had been dealing with knee issues and now that he was feeling good, he wanted to use the opportunity. However, the Warriors star hilariously said that it would be his last dunk.

"I’ve been feeling pretty good," Curry said. "I’ve been dealing with some knee stuff all year. Take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity. That will probably be my last dunk, though. I’m calling it right now, that was the last one you’ll ever see."

The four-time champion also quipped that he would only execute layups in such situations because it took him everything to make that dunking jump.

