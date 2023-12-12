Rapper Blueface bursts into tears after taking his son Javaughn to watch NBA game

Famous rapper Blueface was in attendance at an NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers. The “West Coast” singer attended the game with his son Javaughn, who seemed excited to be in attendance, leaving the rapper in tears.

Blueface shared multiple stories on his Instagram handle that showed him enjoying the game with his son. The Los Angeles-born rapper was in tears, overcome by the joy of spending time with his baby. He kept telling his child to wipe his tears away.

“Just wipe my tears for me bro … I can’t handle this, this is so cool … I am having so much fun that I am crying bro,” Blueface was living every moment with his son.

His son was wearing the LA Lakers hoodie and had a Lakers headband in his hand while attending the Clippers game. Later, the Clippers’ mascot, Chuck the Condor, gifted the young boy with toys that seemed to have made his day.

Blueface has been in the news for various reasons in the past. He was arrested in Las Vegas for robbery charges. He was also severely criticized for throwing money at poor folks in Los Angeles.

Blueface’s son, Javaughn, doesn’t know any of his father’s songs

Blueface recently went live with his son Javaughn and was left disappointed when the young boy made a revelation. According to Javaughn, he doesn't know any of his father's music, which the rapper finds "crazy."

Blueface recently went live on Instagram with his son, Javaughn. As much as the famous rapper adores his son and vice versa, it appears that Javaughn doesn't listen to his father's music.

Of course, it came as a surprise for the “Bleed It” singer, and he found it “crazy” that his son didn’t know any of his songs. Interestingly, his son knows more about NBA Young Boy's music than his father.

"You don't know one song?" Blueface asked Javaughn. To which Javaughn replied, “no.”

"So when you sleeping you sing NBA YoungBoy's song, but you don't know your daddy's song," he again asked Javaughn. "No," his son replied, again.

Blueface recently had a child with Chrisean Rock and is now the father of three children. However, there has been enough drama related to Offset and Rock. Hopefully, the drama ends soon and Blueface can become the best version of the father he wants to be.