‘RHOM’ star Larsa Pippen discusses impact of ‘hurtful’ split from ex-husband Scottie Pippen: “My family never was mean to him”

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen were married for almost two decades. They have four kids together, but decided to end their marriage after 19 years in October 2016. The couple finally got a divorce in December 2021 and went separate ways, with the "Real Housewives of Miami" star being in a relationship with Marcus Jordan.

Recently, Larsa Pippen spoke about the current status of her relationship with her ex-husband. She admitted that the situation with the family of her ex-husband was 'hurtful' and became emotional when she revealed what bothered her after she and the Chicago Bulls legend split.

"I feel like it is hurtful because, for me, my family never was mean to him — like, my ex. And his family was so resentful toward me," she told Lisa Hochstein, via The Decider.

"When I went through my divorce, I never in a million years imagined losing my ex’s whole family. I always assumed it would be cordial and we would talk on holidays or birthdays. But that’s not the case. It’s hard. It’s hard to be like, ‘Oh my god. Now this person hates me because I’m not happy with their family member.'"

Larsa Pippen also revealed that as things currently stand, she has no communication with Scottie Pippen's sister, with whom she was best friends.

The RHOM star and Scottie Pippen initially went separate ways in 2016, 19 years after they got married. They got back together soon, but broke up again in 2018, which led to their divorce in 2021.

Larsa Pippen shares happiness about maintaining a good relationship with Scottie Pippen after divorce

Even though they got a divorce, the social media influencer and the legendary forward of the Chicago Bulls have been in good terms since then.

The two have four kids together, three sons and a daughter, and have managed to maintain a good relationship and co-parent their four kids.

"It’s great. I feel like Scottie and I parent the same way… We’re both pretty traditional in the way we talk to our kids and treat our kids," she said, via The International News.

As we said, Larsa Pippen has been in a relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of the legendary Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have been good friends and were a major part of the Bulls dynasty in the 90s with six NBA championships (1991-1993, 1996-1998).

For their part, Marcus Jordan and the Real Housewives of Miami star are reportedly considering getting married soon.