"RIP to a legend" - Jalen Green's GF Draya Michele pays heartfelt tribute to Irv Gotti, sharing producer's impact on her acting career

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, paid respect to American music producer Irv Gotti on her social media after his death on Wednesday. The death of the legendary producer hit Michele personally. She revealed in her post on her social media that Gotti was the first person to give her a break in a music video.

Michele thanked him in her Instagram story post for believing in her acting. She was one of the stars in "Tales" Brothers that Gotti directed in 2019.

"Rip to a legend. One of the first people to put me in a music video," Draya Michele wrote. "A visionary- and thank you for believing in my acting career and putting me in Tales.

"Your human form will be missed but your soul and work will live on forever 💔."

[Credit: IG/@drayamichele]

Gotti, who has been hailed as one of the greatest music producers, has had a history of health problems.

Gotti had several historical stops in his legendary career. He was the producer of Jay-Z’s “Can I Live” from his debut album "Reasonable Doubt.” Gotti is the same person who signed DMX for the rapper’s first album “It's Dark and Hell is Hot,” when he was at Def Jam.

Later, the producer was able to expand his reach and founded his own record label Murder Inc. with his brother Chris Gotti. The new record label company was under Def Jam. He produced Ja Rule's debut album, "Venni Vetti Vecci” under Murder Inc.

Draya Michele hypes up Jalen Green and Co. making SLAM magazine cover

The Houston Rockets were not entirely a scrub team last season, but their rise this season has been a pleasant surprise for the NBA. After missing the play-in tournament last season, the Rockets are now among the top three teams in the Western Conference.

The core group of the Rockets, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and Fred Vanvleet, graced the cover of SLAM magazine's latest issue.

Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, hyped up her boyfriend as she reposted the cover picture by the SLAM on her Instagram story.

[Credit: IG/@drayamichele]

The rise of the Rockets since the end of the James Harden era was long awaited. While they are not among the clear-cut title contenders, they are certainly not too weak to be ignored for a deep playoff run.

