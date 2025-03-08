"Sad. Proud. Nervous. Sad again": La La Anthony shows rollercoaster of emotions as son Kiyan Anthony prepares for next chapter

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, shared her feelings on her son Kiyan Anthony taking the next big step in his life. On Saturday, the reality TV star did a question-and-answer session with her Instagram followers on her stories.

She shared an interactive question sticker on her story, allowing her followers to send her their questions. One fan asked La La if she was nervous about her only son, Kiyan Anthony, leaving for college. The reality TV star penned an emotional response to the question.

"Every emotion you can think of... excited for him. Sad. Proud. Nervous. Sad again. Excited again. Back to sad again cuz he's leaving😢 it's hard. That's my only child," La La wrote in the caption of her IG story.

La La Anthony expresses her feelings on her son's next chapter in life. (Credits: @lala/Instagram)

In another story, La La called her son the biggest accomplishment of her life. Kiyan Anthony was born to Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La Anthony on Mar. 7, 2007. The ten-time All-Star's son is a four-star recruit committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse University, in November 2024.

Kiyan - born in Denver but lived most of his life in New York - is set to graduate from Long Island Lutheran High School in May 2025.

Kiyan Anthony's mother La La Anthony shares one lesson that changed her life

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife and Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, shared one lesson she learned that changed her life. During the Q&A session with her followers on Instagram on Saturday, one fan expressed their admiration for La La and asked her to reveal a lesson that changed her life.

The reality TV personality took the question as an opportunity to share her experience with mental health and spread awareness on the subject.

"Once I learned that self-love is the best kind of love that was game changing for me," La La wrote. "Once I stopped relying on other people for my happiness, things changed for me. When you give other people the power over you, you always get hurt or disappointed."

La La Anthony advocates for good mental health on her IG story. (Credits: @lala/Instagram)

Kiyan Anthony's mother has been an avid spokesperson for healthy mental health. In another one of her stories on Saturday, the reality TV personality answered a question related to crying. She revealed to her followers that crying is a healthy way of expressing one's emotions and everyone needs it.

