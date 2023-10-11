Savannah James shows BTS of shoot with stylist while joking about height: "I'm definitely claiming every inch of my 5'6 stature"

LA Lakers legend LeBron James' wife Savannah James provided fans with an intimate peek into her recent photoshoot, where she shared a delightful, light-hearted exchange with her stylist, Icon Billingsley.

During the shoot, Billingsley joked about Savannah's height adding to a touch of humor behind the scenes.

"She 5'2" or whatever Lloyd just said...," captioned Billingsley in his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the playful jest, Savannah embraced the moment with confidence and showed here easygoing nature. The wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James reposted the message on Instagram with a witty rebutle:

"I'm definitely claiming every inch of my 5'6" stature."

Savannah James replies to her stylist on her true height

In her free time, Savannah James takes time to give back to society. In 2017, she launched the Women of Future Mentorship program, a vital initiative offering personalized counseling and support to young girls in Akron.

In May 2023, she spoke candidly for The Cut, where she was the cover story. She revealed her reluctance to fame as she looks to instead focus on being a dedicated mother and supporting her illustrious husband.

Recently, though, Savannah James learned how to embrace the spotlight and make more public appearances and even get more engaged in social media.

"I appreciate it," said Savannah on fans appreciating her social media posts. Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they're doing at the time.

"Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it, and I'm cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I'm at right now, and this is my time to, I don't know, be seen."

Savannah James denies Bryce committing to Ohio State Buckeyes

Recently, Savannah James took to Instagram to clarify rumors that her second son, Bryce James has already committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes after appearing in a photo wearing the team's jersey.

Bryce, 16, has two more years before entering college and is considered a four-star recruit for the 2025 NBA draft. Savannah, though, clarified that Byce wa only visiting the school unofficially to attend a football game.

Despite the rumors, Savannah emphasized that Bryce James has not committed to any college team at the moment. Being the son of the legendary LeBron James, Bryce is an attractive prospect to various colleges and has already begun exploring where to go.