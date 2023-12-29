"Seems to be out-coached a lot lately": Warriors fans express frustration with Steve Kerr after disappointing Heat loss

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors dropped their 16th game of the season on Thursday. The loss came against the Miami Heat, who are already experiencing one of their worst seasons in recent years. Despite having Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the GSW lost 102-114.

After the game, coach Kerr spoke to the reporters and took a part of the blame on himself for the loss. Among other reasons, the 58-year-old said that he was "outcoached" by Erik Spoelstra.

“We got outcoached, outworked and outplayed,” Kerr said (via NBC Sports).

NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) were not having any of what Kerr said. Some of the fans blamed him alone for the loss, with one of them saying:

"Seems to be out-coached a lot lately."

Another fan commented:

“Kerr is outcoached again and lacks effective offensive strategies or adjustments esp when Steph isn’t playing well.”

Yet another fan asked the Warriors to fire the four-time champion coach.

“FIRE STEVE KERR PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD AND WARRIORS FANS,” they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Steve Kerr and Warriors face a blowout loss against short-handed Miami Heat

Steve Kerr's Warriors were the favorite to win against the short-handed Miami Heat on Thursday. However, the story was completely different at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Heat were playing without their star player Jimmy Butler. On top of that, they were also without Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, and Josh Richardson.

However, Tyler Herro rose to the occasion and scored a game-high 26 points, shooting 55.6% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range. Jamla Can scored 18 points while Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo both scored 17 points.

The Warriors had a forgettable night, particularly offensively. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson scored 13 points each for the Warriors.

However, what stood out in the game was that Curry could not score in the game until 3.44 remaining in the second quarter. He shot three of 15 shots from the field and two of eight shots from beyond the arc. Thompson shot four of 11 shots from the field and two of six from beyond the arc. Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins both scored 11 points.

Overall the Warriors shot 37 of 88 shots (42%) from the field and eight of 33 (24.2%) from the three-point range. The Miami Heat shot 48.4% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range.