"He's about to lose that NBA contract, that Powerade endorsement" - Shannon Sharpe believes Ja Morant's partnerships are in jeopardy

Ja Morant is regarded as "must-see TV" due to his high-flying acrobatics and electric athleticism. With his impressive skillset, Morant is presented as one of the many faces of the league on a global scale to push the NBA forward.

However, Morant is prone to off-court controversies that put the franchise and himself in jeopardy with many questioning his maturity as an individual.

Shannon Sharpe from Skip and Shannon: Undisputed spoke about the recent incident with Ja Morant yet again flashing a gun on Instagram Live and the possible repercussions of his actions.

"Ja can't do any further embarrasment to himself. Now, I want to know who is going to be the treasurer of that GoFundMe, because he's about to lose that NBA contract. He's about to lose that powerade endorsement. I want all the people that said 'let Ja be Ja,' are ya'll going to be the treasurer of that GoFundMe account?"

With the number of endorsement deals and Morant's impressive five-year $194,300,000 contract, Sharpe argues that all of these are in jeopardy due to his reckless nature and lack of concern for the consequences of his actions.

Being the face of a franchise is no simple task, but the last thing an NBA franchise needs is the persistent nature to make decisions that would only mean trouble.

This current incident is another addition to Ja Morant's history with off-court allegations, such as the time when Morant threatened a shoe-store clerk or when he pointed red laser at Indiana Pacers players with his friends.

After the second Instagram Live incident went viral, it didn't take long for the NBA to handle the situation immediately as they suspended Ja Morant. Further investigation was launched to assess a suitable punishment for his actions.

The Memphis Grizzlies have to address Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks' long-term status

With Morant already locked in through his five-year contract, his recent controversial incidents have left a sour taste within the franchise, which may force the Grizzlies to assess long-term plans with the All-Star point guard.

Besides Morant, the Grizzlies also have a Dillon Brooks issue. They have made their stance on his future with the team abundantly clear, receiving heavy criticism when they made a statement saying they have no plans of re-signing Brooks for next season. This decision came after Brooks' recent subpar production and a fine by the NBA for his decision to constantly avoid media interviews.

With Morant and Brooks being the franchise's cornerstones, the Grizzlies indeed have a lot to consider moving forward.

