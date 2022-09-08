"He's not better than Giannis currently" - Shannon Sharpe affirms Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better player than Kevin Durant, says NBA 2K ratings are justified

NBA 2K ratings were recently released, and Kevin Durant was one of many players not thrilled. Durant believes that he should be rated a 99 overall, whereas his final rating was a 96.

Durant is tied with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for the second-highest rating in the game, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak received a 97 overall rating. "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe believes that these ratings are correct.

Sharpe said:

"Let me tell you why you're not 99. Ninety-nine players don't get swept in the first round. That's why you're not 99. And you can be 99, as long as Giannis is 100. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. ... Whatever rating you want to give Kevin Durant, as long as Giannis is higher than that, I'm cool with it.

"Kevin Durant wanna be 98, put him at 98. He wanna be 99, put him at 99. As long as Giannis is rated higher than everyone else, I don't care.

Sharpe took to Twitter to double down.

Watch Shannon Sharpe's comments on Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo below:

"99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher." @ShannonSharpe explains why Kevin Durant isn’t a 99 overall in NBA 2K23 after KD called his rating 'laughable':"99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher." .@ShannonSharpe explains why Kevin Durant isn’t a 99 overall in NBA 2K23 after KD called his rating 'laughable':"99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher." https://t.co/K8tGgq0dKG

Should Kevin Durant be a 99 overall?

Shaquille O'Neal is the only player ever to be rated 100 overall in 2K. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Paul are the only other players to receive a 99 overall while active. Other players have received a 99 overall, but only on classic teams.

James was the most recent player to receive a 99 overall, all the way back in 2K14. While Kevin Durant is clearly among the best players in the world, 2K doesn't seem inclined to give out 99 ratings to active players anymore. Overall ratings are auto-generated after a rating is assigned to each individual attribute.

In Durant's case, it appears that his interior defense and rebounding ratings are playing the biggest role in holding him back from reaching a 99 overall. Being a 96 overall is nothing to slouch at, however, Durant likely feels that he is more than capable in both of those aspects.

With only six players ever to get a 99 overall or higher while still active, Durant shouldn't be worried about his rating. It is likely that he is simply using this to further his motivation for the upcoming season. He and the Brooklyn Nets will have a lot to prove.

