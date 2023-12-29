"Shaq a certified big man hater" - NBA fans slam Shaquille O’Neal for not deeming Chet Holmgren as 'phenomenal' center

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has always had some issues with some of the league's big men. This time, he has something to say about OKC Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren. According to him, the use of the word "phenomenal" for the big man isn't proper and shares his opinion about it.

O'Neal has always been vocal about how other big men have been viewed by the league and fans. The most famous case of this is Dwight Howard. The Superman outfit he wore during the 2008 Slam Dunk contest didn't sit well with Shaq. Since then, he's voiced his opinions about other big men in the league.

Now, he's criticizing the use of the word "phenomenal" when describing Holmgren. Fortunately, he did acknowledge the fact that the young center has promising potential and could one day be in the Hall of Fame.

"Y’all throwin’ around words that we had to work hard for," O'Neal said. "Phenomenal’s not the right word. … He’s good, but don’t be going promising and great and future Hall of Famer.

"Startin’ today, I’m puttin’ an end to all that s***. I am, startin’ today. Y’all can’t just be giving these people things who ain’t put in no work.

"Phenomenal is the wrong word. And you can’t use dominant unless he does it for a consistent amount of time. I’m not talkin’ two or three games. I’m talkin’ years."

Holmgren has been outstanding for the Thunder. He's averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks while shooting 53% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. He may not be dominating the game the way Shaq dominated during his rookie year, the former Gonzaga standout has shown a different type of dominance.

Shaquille O’Neal gets called out by his former teammate for false promise

Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem brought up what Shaquille O’Neal told the team during their championship run in 2006. During O'Neal's time with the Heat, he was one of the leaders who encouraged the young stars to rise to the occasion to win the title.

Haslem recalled one moment when Shaq promised himself and Dwyane Wade that they would receive Bentleys from the star center if they won the title.

"You said you was going to buy us Bentleys!" Haslem said. "The man [Shaq] told me and Dwyane, if we win, our first championship, he said, ‘If we win this title [the 2006 NBA championship], I’mma buy y’all Bentleys!’. The man ain’t bought us no Bentleys! We was motivated as hell. But what me and D Wade did, is go about our own business!"

O'Neal later admitted that he was joking with Haslem and Wade at that time. Still, at the end of the day, they won the ultimate prize that's better than a Bentley.

