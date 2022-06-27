"The Big Benefactor", "The man may have an ego from time to time but his heart is far bigger" - Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal donating $50k to family of a victim of Buffalo shooting

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. He is a four-time NBA champion, a Hall of Famer, and one of the most dominant centers of all time.

However, Shaq is more than just a basketball player. Despite his impressive career achievements, O'Neal is also known for being very generous. He has always used his wealth to help those who are less fortunate, and he keeps doing it, even though his playing career has ended.

O'Neal is a successful businessman, and this allows him to continue his generosity. The big man has a big heart, and he showed it recently by donating $50,000 to the family of a victim of the Buffalo shooting.

Shaquille O'Neal keeps helping less fortunate people

The Buffalo shooting has been one of the most heartbreaking events that has happened in the last few months. In this act of domestic terrorism, 10 people lost their lives, and three more were injured.

While there is no suitable replacement for human life, Shaquille O'Neal, at least, made one family's life a bit better.

Before his DJ'ing gig in Buffalo, the four-time NBA champion met with the family of Aaron Salter Jr., the retired police officer who was killed while trying to stop the shooter.

DJ Diesel donated $50,000 from his gig to the family, and he also spent some one-on-one time with them. This generous and wholesome gesture by Shaquille O'Neal meant a lot to the grieving family.

O'Neal has been involved in law enforcement for the past 20 years. Back in 2005, he was sworn in as a reserve officer with Miami Beach. In 2019, Shaq became an auxiliary sheriff with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The big man has spoken about how being a police officer was one of his dreams as a young kid. However, he did not want to get a badge just because of who he is. Shaquille O'Neal wanted to go through the proper procedures to earn the badge the right way.

NBA fans reacted to the news

NBA fans have reacted positively to the news, praising Shaquille O'Neal for his efforts. Ever since he became popular, O'Neal has been doing a lot of charitable work, and he deserves all the praise.

One Reddit user pointed out how it seems that the Hall of Famer does this every day. Another called him The Big Benefactor, a reference to The Big Aristotle, one of Shaquille O'Neal's many nickname.

Some NBA fans also commented on O'Neal's sensitive nature, but also pointed out that he is one of the nicest celebrities.

O'Neal is also known for his brand of affordable basketball shoes. Unlike many other NBA players, his shoes did not have an expensive price tag, which is why he's been appreciated by many parents and young kids.

Many NBA fans did not like Shaquille O'Neal as a player, mostly because he played against their favorite teams. However, this has changed since he retired as he's gained a lot of respect for his actions off the court.

