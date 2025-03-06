Shaquille O'Neal's ex Shaunie Henderson beams with pride as she showers daughter Me'Arah O'Neal with love after big game

Shaquille O'Neal's former wife Shaunie Henderson got to see her daughter Me'Arah O'Neal play in Texas recently. She basked in the opportunity, proudly sharing snaps of them and the family following the game.

She took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos and videos of their visit to the freshman Florida player after their game against No. 1-ranked team Texas Longhorns in a Southeastern Conference game on Sunday.

Henderson celebrated the "reunion," expressing gratitude for the chance to catch her daughter play, captioning her post with

"Last weekend in Austin, Texas with family… We all got to watch @mearahoneal_ play and loved on her after the game. March has started off just right! ❤️"

Me'Arah is the youngest of the four children that 'Shaq' and Henderson have together. She is a first-year player at the University of Florida and has compiled averages of 5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 40.7% shooting in 28 games.

Meanwhile, NBA legend O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson met in 1996 and tied the knot in 2002. They, however, got divorced in 2009. It was not smooth sailing after their separation, but they were able to settle their differences and have been amicable since.

She has been married to pastor and Internet personality Keion Henderson since 2022, but shares co-parenting duties with the four-time NBA champion to their children, which also include sons Shareef and Shaqir and another daughter Amirah.

Shaunie Henderson shares divorce with Shaquille O'Neal came easy to accept for their children

Shaunie Henderson said her divorce with Shaquille O'Neal over a decade ago was not really hard to accept for their children as she said they never really had a solid relationship with the then-busy NBA superstar growing up.

She shared it in her memoir, Undefeated, highlighting that at the time of the separation there was some form of disconnect between her kids and their father.

“Some of them asked why we were splitting up, but nobody was particularly sad. I was so alarmed by their calm demeanor that I started taking them to a therapist,” she wrote.

“They’re fine. They’re just kind of disconnected from their father. What I get from them is, ‘Oh, we won’t see him every day? Okay. Business as usual.”

While O'Neal was not there for his children for much of his playing years, he has since become more connected with them now in retirement.

As for Shaunie Henderson, she has moved on and is happily married to Keion Henderson while also doing her thing as an entrepreneur and a TV executive producer.

