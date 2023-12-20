"Sharing a moment on how to blow an NBA career": Ja Morant and Zion Williamson mocked as they greet each other

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant finally makes his 2023-24 season debut after serving a 25-game suspension. Their game against the New Orleans Pelicans also marks the seventh head-to-head battle of Morant and Zion Williamson. The two former top picks greeted each other before the game and fans mocked them on social media.

Morant and Williamson have missed a few games early in their career for various reasons. For the Grizzlies star, his off-court antics have caused him to be suspended. The Pelicans star, on the other hand, has struggled with his conditioning and has been injured too often.

Seeing them play against each other has been rare, despite being drafted the same year. Before their first game against each other this season, the stars greeted each other on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

When fans saw it, they quickly made fun of the two for their early-career issues. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The relationship between the two dates back to their youth. Williamson and Morant played together in one AAU team before they attended their respective colleges.

You might also be interested in reading this: "His life is a fishbowl" - Demarcus Cousins breaks down Ja Morant catching extra flak due to widespread fandom

Nike drops new Ja Morant sneakers ahead of his return to action

Ja Morant's return is one of the most highly anticipated events for the Grizzlies this season. Nike honored Morant in his return by releasing the Nike Ja 1 "Xmas" before he made his debut.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, the company released Morant's first signature shoes, the Nike Ja 1. It was released on the website at 10:00 a.m. EST and is priced at $130. The company described the pair's colorway as "infuses Canyon Purple with hints of hazy Fuschia Dream, symbolizing [Morant's] emergence from the shadowed blacktops to the gleaming hardwoods of the NBA. Pops of red and green pair with fresh snow-capped chimney art on the insole to add in some yuletide spirit."

Veteran guard is pumped to see Ja Morant back on the court

Derrick Rose was very excited when asked about the return of Morant. This is Rose's first season with the Grizzlies after signing a two-year, $6.5 million during the offseason. The former MVP witnessed what the two-time All-Star has done to make sure he returns to the court and gave him a proper compliment:

"He’s a hardworking motherf—er. I know that," Rose said. "I’m proud of him, very proud of him. Never complains. He’s there early, there after, at shootaround, practices. He’s doing everything the team wants him to do, and I’m just happy that he’s creating his own reality and his own bubble. You can just see it. You haven’t heard anything about him. And that’s a great thing."

Also read: Is Ja Morant on minute restriction? What to expect from Grizzlies star's NBA comeback game vs Pelicans