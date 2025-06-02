Steph Curry admits suffering from "impostor syndrome"

It is hard to imagine someone of Steph Curry's caliber having the feeling of inadequacy. From multiple championships to being a unanimous MVP and becoming the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry has done what many might say was an impossibility.

Psychology Today describes impostor syndrome as when certain people "feel that they aren’t as competent... as others might think." During an interview with CNBC, the Golden State Warriors star revealed that he also suffers from impostor syndrome.

Curry said that he still had doubts about whether he was doing enough for the people around him and whether he was able to reach his full potential.

"I'm human like everybody, you have doubts about yourself," Steph Curry said. "You have impostor syndrome at times, like you have an idea of 'you are doing everything you can to take care of people who are relying on you and fulfilling your full potential in areas that I have set out to do...those are thoughts that you can't get away from."

Questioning his perfection may explain why he excels. Steph Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Without him, the Dubs lost the playoff series 4-1.

Steph Curry reveals his plans after retirement

Steph Curry turned 37 in March and as much as it might hurt his large fanbase, the Warriors superstar doesn't have much time left on his basketball resume. He is still one of the top players in the league, but a few years down the line, Father Time will finally get to him.

The Golden State star sat with CNBC for a sit-down interview. Steph Curry was asked about his plans after retirement.

"There are a lot of different ways to be a part of an ownership group or a model that makes sense," Steph Curry said.

He also added that the ownership would enable him to have a greater impact on the game.

"The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated... that's something I'm excited about pursuing," he added.

The conversation around NBA players pursuing ownership in the league is nothing new. NBA legend Michael Jordan is arguably the most impactful player in NBA history. He continued to make an impact in the league through ownership and now serves as a special contributor to NBC.

LA Lakers star and Curry's Olympic teammate LeBron James has been very vocal about being part of the ownership when he retires from the NBA. Perhaps, longtime fans of these NBA legends would find their solace in finding them near the sport.

