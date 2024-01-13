Steph Curry debuts new $130 sneaker in collab with The Leaders 1354 and Under Armour before Warriors-Bulls showdown

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing skid by beating the Chicago Bulls 140-131 at the United Center on Friday. Curry went for 27 points (15 in the fourth), while Klay Thompson added 30 to help the Warriors claim the road win.

During his arrival at the United Center, the four-time NBA champion debuted a new pair of sneakers. Curry has a signature shoe deal with Under Armour and has become the face of the shoe company. The superstar guard also has his own shoe brand, the Curry Brand.

He debuted his new sneaker shoe, which costs $130, in collaboration with both Under Armour and The Leaders 1354.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry signed a deal with Under Armour in 2013 and agreed an extension 10 years later. In between, he launched the Curry Brand (2020). Under Armour and Curry Brand have released 11 signature shoes so far.

Recently, Sacramento Kings superstar guard De'Aaron Fox became the first NBA star to join the Curry Brand on a signature shoe deal.

"We chose De'Aaron because he believes in the Curry Brand and our mission as much as he believes in himself on the court. I am grateful to have such a dedicated partner on the brand," Steph Curry said in October, via Under Armour.

Curry sneaker Under Armour Curry Brand

Steph Curry wants see the Warriors play to their standard, no matter if they win or not

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to overcome their early struggles and build a winning streak. Amid injury woes and chemistry issues, the Warriors have struggled for consistency on both ends.

With 18 wins and 20 losses, they are 12th in the West and outside the play-in spots. But they have a good chance of turning things around if they start playing to their standards.

After the victory over the Bulls on Friday, Steph Curry said that he wants to see his team play to its standards, no matter if they win games or not.

"We have a standard that we want to live up to for ourselves. The disappointment is you know you can play better. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win every game, but you just want to play better. I think we did that tonight," Curry said, via NBA.com.

The game in Chicago was the first for Golden State on its four-game road trip. It next plays the Milwaukee Bucks (Saturday), Memphis Grizzlies (Monday) and Utah Jazz (Wednesday) and will look to build some much-needed momentum.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, continues to play at an elite level, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. He has appeared in 36 of the Warriors' 38 games this season.