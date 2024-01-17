Steph Curry Injury Update: Latest on 4-time NBA champion's availability ahead of road game against Utah Jazz (January 17)

Steph Curry has only missed three games for the Golden State Warriors this season. He has done everything he can to help the Warriors get as many wins as possible, but they continue to struggle. Nonetheless, he's not on the injury report ahead of the Utah Jazz game.

Curry is playing at an MVP level despite two months away from turning 36. He's averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season. The Warriors will need to make some changes before or at the deadline if they don't want to waste the remaining years of the two-time MVP's career.

Steph Curry injury update

According to the latest Warriors injury report, Steph Curry is ready to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Curry is not listed on the injury report and has not suffered any significant injuries this season.

The 35-year-old sharpshooter had a minor foot injury two games into the season but played through it and recovered at the same time. He missed two games in mid-November due to a right knee sprain. He also missed Golden State's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 13 because of rest.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry suffered a right knee sprain on Nov. 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He underwent further evaluation to determine the severity of his injury. He was ruled out for two games and was healthy enough to play less than a week later on Nov. 18.

The Warriors gave him a rest on Jan. 13 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. It was well-deserved, given his age and all the injuries he suffered last season, forcing him to miss 26 games.

How to watch Warriors vs Jazz?

The Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game starts at 9:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and KJZZ in Salt Lake City.

It will also be available on radio via SiriusXM NBA Radio, KSL 1160 AM and 102.7 FM in Utah, and S: KBMG 106.3 FM and 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. Live streaming options include the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, paid subscriptions.

