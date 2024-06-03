Steph Curry's mom flashes cheerful smile as she enjoys Adele concert & Nobu hotel splendor on 58th birthday weekend

During Stephen Curry's rise, Sonya Curry, along with ex-husband and former NBA player Dell Curry, were mainstays of the Golden State Warriors dynasty from 2015 to 2022. Sonya Curry celebrated her 58th birthday weekend with some of the most prominent people in her circle.

In an Instagram reel she posted on Sunday, Curry was all smiles, singing along to Adele in her concert and enjoying the splendor of the Nobu Hotel in Las Vegas.

The reel started with pictures of WNBA stars Cameron Brink and Candace Parker; her daughter Sydel Curry, and her husband, NBA player Damion Lee; alongside their children.

Sonya Curry has three children: NBA players Stephen and Seth, and her youngest, Sydel, a former volleyball player for Elon University.

Sonya was born on May 30, 1966, and raised in the small town of Radford, Virginia. Sonya was an all-conference volleyball player at Virginia Tech, where she met Dell Curry.

Sonya Curry earned an education degree in 1987 and became a professional educator. She founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina, where the Curry siblings were raised, and Dell Curry played basketball for the Charlotte Hornets.

Sonya remained the school’s president from 1995 to today.

In August 2021, Dell and Sonya Curry filed for divorce, ending a 33-year marriage. According to a report by TMZ, the divorce stemmed from infidelity from both parties.

To start her birthday weekend, Sonya Curry enjoyed a spa day with WNBA rookie Cameron Brink and Curry's daughter, Sydel. She shared their enjoyment on Instagram.

"A great start to my bday weekend," Curry wrote.

Sonya Curry is Brink’s godmother, which has been on full display every time Curry has supported her in games of her rookie campaign.

Brink was selected second by the Los Angeles Spark in the WNBA draft, with Curry in attendance to witness the momentous event. The two hugged as Brink’s name was called on the stage.

Brink’s mother was a roommate of Sonya Curry, allowing her to grow up with a basketball family such as the Currys.