Stephen A. Smith refuses to pour fuel on Pelicans' fire after 4-0 sweep citing two reasons

The New Orleans Pelicans were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Monday. As bad as the Pelicans looked in the playoffs, they were without their best player Zion Williamson because of an injury.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who had been hard on Zion, commenting on his weight and carelessness about his health during the season, and the Pels in the regular season, didn't blast the team after the sweep. Instead, Smith had encouraging words for the young star.

“I am very very proud of him and how he played against the Lakers (in the play-in tournament), the game he got injured … that brother showed up, Smith said. "That Zion, if he shows up, New Orleans got a future.”

However, Smith also remembered how the team’s social media trolled him after his harsh words about their star player. The social media team trolled Smith for citing his poor start in college.

“I could rub it in considering the way the Pelicans tried to come at me. ... I could get on them, but I'm gonna let it go 'cause I'm a nice guy. ... Zion is that dude when healthy, so I'm gonna leave them alone,” Smith said.

In terms of the Pels having a bright future, in the high-stakes game against the Lakers, Williamson showed why he was one of the best draft picks in recent memory. However, he hasn't fully capitalized on his skills while struggling with weight and injuries throughout his career.

What was the controversy between Stephen A. Smith and Pelicans?

Stephen A. Smith has been known for not holding back; however, he might have said something that many would consider crossing the line, and that’s what the Pelicans’ social media team took issue with.

After the Lakers eliminated New Orleans in the semifinals of the NBA Cup, Smith said that he saw a belly on Zion Williamson, who looked exhausted, allowing the Lakers to have an easy, 133-89 win on Dec. 7.

Things took a turn when Smith doubled down his remark on Williamson’s food in February. Before a game between the Miami Heat and the Pels, Smith remarked about the Zion’s eating habits.

“It’s not about his game," Smith said. "It’s about how many burgers he’s eating and whether or not he is going to be in shape or if he’s going to keep eating McDonald’s and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants."

In reply, the Pelicans’ social media team fired back at Smith, posting videos of him missing shots in basketball, throwing a bad ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game and averaging 1.5 points per game in the 1990-91 season in college. Smith replied, saying that the poor stat was because of his knee injury.

