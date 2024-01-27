Stephen A. Smith settles never-ending Pokemon debate with hysterical 'forehead' analogy: "It reminds me of me"

Stephen A. Smith has become more than a sports analyst and has now entered the entertainment domain. Recently he took the opportunity to speak and give his opinion about something that he had no idea about.

When a fan asked Smith on his show “The Stephen A. Smith Show” about his choice of three different Pokemon characters, Smith somehow managed to answer. A fan asked Smith which of the Pokemon characters he would choose between Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

It was clear from the get-go that the sports analyst had no idea about these characters. He started by mispronouncing Bulbasaur and Charmander. However, like a good sport, Smith ended up answering the question, from his perspective. even if Pokemon enthusiasts might have called it not valid enough.

Smith ultimately chose Charmander and the reason behind it was it reminded him of himself. Smith hilariously said that he was choosing Charmander because of the forehead.

“It reminds me of me because of the forehead. That's who I'm going to go with, okay," Smith remarked.

All these Pokemon characters (Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle) are the starters for Pokemon Red and Blue. Every player gets to choose from these three characters before they enter the game for a new adventure. Consequently, for each generation, the characters change for the players.

Charmander uses fire as a weapon, Squirtle has the power to use water as a weapon. and Bulbasaur can manipulate vegetation.

Stephen A. Smith wants to debate Donald Trump

Stephen A. Smith has been vocal about the mistreatment of the Black population by former President Donald Trump. He has been one of the voices in the media industry who has spoken up for African-American empowerment in all spheres.

Recently, Smith was on 'The Howard Stern Show', and he openly challenged Trump to a one-on-one debate. Smith also added that he would destroy the former president in a debate.

“Obviously, I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning. I would love to be in a presidential debate. I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week! Name the time and place and I’ll show up!”

There is a high chance the former president might be able to secure a spot for himself as nominee for the Republican Party for the next U.S. presidential election. Apart from him, Nikki Haley and Ryan Binkley are the only other candidates who are still seeking the Republican nomination. Trump is expected to be the nominee as his popularity continues to grow.

When Howard Stern suggested that there might be a chance that the candidates are not attacking Trump because they do not want to reduce themselves to that level, Smith had an interesting response.

"You gotta be a communicator. If you’re aspiring to be the commander in chief, you gotta know how to communicate, you gotta know how to resonate with an audience!”

Stephen A. Smith also added that the candidates should not shy away from punching back at Trump. He recalled the election in 2016 when Trump was elected and how he had nicknames for his opponents and unprofessionally tried to humiliate them. Smith said that the opponents should use the same measure against Trump if the situation demanded it.

