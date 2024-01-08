Terance Mann makes a fashion splash in $1215 Balenciaga shirt at Clippers vs Lakers

Terance Mann takes his fashion pretty seriously, just like his game on the basketball floor. Since his rookie year, the 27-year-old LA Clippers player has had a reputation for his style.

This was on display when Mann arrived at the Crypto.com arena on Sunday. Ahead of the game between the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers, Mann entered the building in a white Balenciaga shirt.

The Clippers star made an entrance in a full-sleeve white $1215 Balenciaga shirt and paired it with baggy white pants and white sneakers.

Terance Mann makes a fashion splash in $1215 Balenciaga shirt

Mann recently signed a deal with the sneakers brand, Skechers. The details of the deal, however, remain undisclosed. Skechers recently stepped into the NBA with their first line of basketball sneakers signing Mann and Julius Randle.

The Lakers defeated the Clippers in a closely contested game on Sunday by 106-103. Despite having all three stars on the roster, the Clippers fell to the Lakers. Mann scored 6 points in 25 minutes, shooting 2 of 5 from the field and both field goals were the three-pointers.

Terance Mann lays out the difference between New York and LA fashion

Terance Mann was born in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Massachusetts. He was selected by the LA Clippers in the 2019 NBA draft and from being born in one fashion hub city to playing for another, Mann has seen all sides of fashion.

Despite being from New York, Mann wasn’t really into fashion and dressing himself for big events. However, right before his first game for the Clippers, on suggestions of some of his friends who knew about fashion, Mann dressed up for his first game. Mann instantly fell in love with fashion and since then, he has also become a player that fashion brands have sought after.

When asked about the difference between fashion in New York, Massachusetts and Los Angeles, Mann said New York and Boston have similar styles but LA has its own.

“Very different. New York has its own style," Mann told Esquire. "I feel like in New York, you're allowed to wear more layers. A lot of people wear a lot of layers out here. They layer their stuff up.

"In L.A. it's real different. They have the baggy look that people like to go with. But L.A. has a lot of different styles and it opened me up to something new, for sure. Then Boston's real similar to New York."

Terance Mann also said that pants are the biggest part of his fashion and he builds his style around them. The Clippers star is one of the most sought-after players by the fashion brands in Los Angeles.