"That is why I date old raggedies": Gilbert Arenas reveals dating preferences while reacting to Josh Giddey's alleged scandal

The controversy surrounding Josh Giddey has been a hot topic in podcasts since the news erupted the night before Thanksgiving. Having been known for having a unique take on basketball, Gilbert Arenas also took a dip and gave his opinion on issues surrounding the OKC point guard.

In his most recent live stream at Gil's Arena, Arenas shared his thoughts on what NBA players are going through with their popularity while trying to enjoy a night at a club.

For him, asking a lady her age is offensive and knowing what nightclubbing is about, he assumes that Josh Giddey made a mistake on the underage girl whom he's allegedly dating.

"It's human nature. There is these things as a male, (you) don't ask woman their age. That s**t going against you, right?," said Arenas.

"It's one of the things that are really hard being in that environment. I don't know how they met, but being just in a club environment, you are expecting anyone to be of age that is said, which is 21."

Arenas also bared that he was never into dating ladies younger than him and that he started going out with women much older than him as early as 19.

"That is why I date old raggedies. Old beat-ups. When I was 19 (and) 20, 30 and up! I never dated young or my age. It was always older women," Arenas said.

WATCH: Gilbert Arenas discusses Josh Giddey's issues (at the 1:35 mark):

Gilbert Arenas bares a possible scenario for Josh Giddey's controversy

Having played in the league himself and gained popularity as an athlete, Gilbert Arenas shows how the league will approach Josh Giddey's situation and what they decide about it.

"The only thing that going to factor in is, how long were they dating? What's the consent age in that state," said Arenas. More concerning stuff is that did they meet in a club?

"Now if they met inside of a club, did she get a fake ID to get inside a 21-year-old club? That club itself is in jeopardy of getting a lawsuit from Giddey. Because you put him in a situation that you guys are supposed to be doing due diligence."

In the state of Oklahoma, the law permits a two-year age gap between consenting individuals who have reached the legal age of consent.

If one person is 16 and the other is 18, they can engage in consensual sexual activity without legal repercussions. However, an exception exists if the older individual is employed by the same school that the younger person attends.

There are mixed reports about the real age of Josh Giddey's partner, and more information should unfold as the NBA begins its investigation.