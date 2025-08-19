  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • "That's my baby": Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee Jade Jones drops heartfelt reaction to Pacers star's $3,000,000 move

"That's my baby": Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee Jade Jones drops heartfelt reaction to Pacers star's $3,000,000 move

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 19, 2025 00:17 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee Jade Jones reacted to Pacers' star financial commitment to his high school [Picture Credit: Getty]

Tyrese Haliburton made a big commitment to his alma mater, Oshkosh North. The Indiana Pacers star, hailing from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, pledged $3,000,000 to his former high school over three years. Jade Jones shared a proud reaction to her fiance's donation in her social media post.

Ad

Haliburton, recovering from a torn Achilles, was in Northeast Wisconsin, training kids at his basketball camp. According to We Are Green Bay, the commitment from the Pacers star would help install a new video board in the gym, a new scoreboard and the renewal of the gym.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jones reposted the post from the Indiana Fever's Instagram on her IG Story and captioned the post with three words.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That's my baby 🥹," she wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]
[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

Haliburton told the media that he wanted to give back to the school to show his gratitude to his alma mater and everyone who supported him.

Ad
"The sense of community has always meant a lot to me, and I'm wise enough to understand that I wouldn't be where I am today without the people who supported me growing up," Haliburton said. "You can think back to all the people who had such an impact on me — from teachers to coaches, just community members in general."
Ad

In another IG Story, Jones posted a video with Haliburton as the couple held each other.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]
[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

Tyrese Haliburton shares big update on his injury rehab

Tyrese Haliburton's best season ended in heartbreak in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Haliburton found himself on the floor clutching his torn Achilles heel with the NBA title slipping away from his reach.

Ad

Haliburton has now switched from crutches to walking on his feet two months after the surgery. However, the road to recovery is long and not without challenges, both mentally and physically.

"I have good days and bad days," Haliburton said during his youth basketball camp in Northeast Wisconsin. "It's a long process. This injury usually takes about a year to get back to 100%. Every little progression is exciting for me. To be here [in Oshkosh] and walking, it means a lot. As time goes on, the more I'm able to do, the more exciting it gets."

However, it would be worth watching how the Pacers navigate their next season as they deal with Haliburton's absence.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications