"That's my baby": Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee Jade Jones drops heartfelt reaction to Pacers star's $3,000,000 move

Tyrese Haliburton made a big commitment to his alma mater, Oshkosh North. The Indiana Pacers star, hailing from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, pledged $3,000,000 to his former high school over three years. Jade Jones shared a proud reaction to her fiance's donation in her social media post.Haliburton, recovering from a torn Achilles, was in Northeast Wisconsin, training kids at his basketball camp. According to We Are Green Bay, the commitment from the Pacers star would help install a new video board in the gym, a new scoreboard and the renewal of the gym. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones reposted the post from the Indiana Fever's Instagram on her IG Story and captioned the post with three words.&quot;That's my baby 🥹,&quot; she wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]Haliburton told the media that he wanted to give back to the school to show his gratitude to his alma mater and everyone who supported him.&quot;The sense of community has always meant a lot to me, and I'm wise enough to understand that I wouldn't be where I am today without the people who supported me growing up,&quot; Haliburton said. &quot;You can think back to all the people who had such an impact on me — from teachers to coaches, just community members in general.&quot;In another IG Story, Jones posted a video with Haliburton as the couple held each other.[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]Tyrese Haliburton shares big update on his injury rehabTyrese Haliburton's best season ended in heartbreak in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Haliburton found himself on the floor clutching his torn Achilles heel with the NBA title slipping away from his reach.Haliburton has now switched from crutches to walking on his feet two months after the surgery. However, the road to recovery is long and not without challenges, both mentally and physically.&quot;I have good days and bad days,&quot; Haliburton said during his youth basketball camp in Northeast Wisconsin. &quot;It's a long process. This injury usually takes about a year to get back to 100%. Every little progression is exciting for me. To be here [in Oshkosh] and walking, it means a lot. As time goes on, the more I'm able to do, the more exciting it gets.&quot;However, it would be worth watching how the Pacers navigate their next season as they deal with Haliburton's absence.