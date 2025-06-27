  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Toronto Raptors
  • "The city will miss you" - Drake drops heartfelt tribute as Masai Ujiri wraps up his iconic Raptors run after 13 years

"The city will miss you" - Drake drops heartfelt tribute as Masai Ujiri wraps up his iconic Raptors run after 13 years

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 27, 2025 23:05 GMT
Drake dropped heartfelt message for Masai Ujiri after separation with the Raptors [Credit: Getty]
Drake dropped heartfelt message for Masai Ujiri after separation with the Raptors [Credit: Getty]

Canadian singer Drake dropped a heartfelt message for Masai Ujiri, who departed from the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Ujiri joined the Raptors as the president of basketball operations in 2016 and led the team to a title in 2019.

Ad

However, shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA draft on Friday, it was reported that the Raptors and Ujiri were parting ways. The news was announced by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. President & CEO, Keith Pelley.

The Canadian singer's name has been synonymous with the Raptors for well over a decade, and he made a special tribute post for Ujiri. Drake posted a picture of Ujiri busy on his phone on his Instagram Story. The singer captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My mentor and my friend. The city will miss you. Thank for a unforgettable 13 years," he wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@champagnepapi]
[Credit: IG/@champagnepapi]

Under Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors once again rose to the top in the Eastern Conference. He joined the team as General Manager in 2013. Three years later, he was named the president of basketball operations.

Ad

Right after he arrived in 2013, the Raptors made seven consecutive playoff appearances. LeBron James was the hurdle that the Raptors could never topple. Finally, the Raptors won their first title in 2019. However, under Ujiri's leadership, the team has failed to make a playoff appearance in the last three seasons.

Drake's love for the Toronto Raptors has a tale of its own. He has been a constant on the courtside during their games. Perhaps, every fan from the other teams has come to despise the Canadian singer, especially during the playoffs.

Ad

In 2013, MLSE named the rapper the official Global Ambassador of the Toronto Raptors. However, he has rarely attended the Raptors' games in recent times.

Raptors draft pick Collin Murray-Boyles wants Drake to rock his jersey courtside

The best player on the Toronto Raptors team always finds Drake rocking his jersey, sometimes courtside, and even at his shows. Given what Drake's gesture symbolizes, Raptors draftee Collin Murray-Boyles has already set his goals.

Ad

After his selection, a reporter asked Murray-Boyles about his priority to "become boys with" the rapper and have him rock his uniform.

"I guess, it is on the list, but it’s going to obviously take a lot of work," Murray-Boyles said laughing. "I'm ready to work, ready to rep the city. So we’re going see."

The Toronto Raptors picked Collin Murray-Boyles ninth in the 2025 NBA draft. The 20-year-old played college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications