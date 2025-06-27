"The city will miss you" - Drake drops heartfelt tribute as Masai Ujiri wraps up his iconic Raptors run after 13 years

Canadian singer Drake dropped a heartfelt message for Masai Ujiri, who departed from the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Ujiri joined the Raptors as the president of basketball operations in 2016 and led the team to a title in 2019.

However, shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA draft on Friday, it was reported that the Raptors and Ujiri were parting ways. The news was announced by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. President & CEO, Keith Pelley.

The Canadian singer's name has been synonymous with the Raptors for well over a decade, and he made a special tribute post for Ujiri. Drake posted a picture of Ujiri busy on his phone on his Instagram Story. The singer captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

"My mentor and my friend. The city will miss you. Thank for a unforgettable 13 years," he wrote.

[Credit: IG/@champagnepapi]

Under Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors once again rose to the top in the Eastern Conference. He joined the team as General Manager in 2013. Three years later, he was named the president of basketball operations.

Right after he arrived in 2013, the Raptors made seven consecutive playoff appearances. LeBron James was the hurdle that the Raptors could never topple. Finally, the Raptors won their first title in 2019. However, under Ujiri's leadership, the team has failed to make a playoff appearance in the last three seasons.

Drake's love for the Toronto Raptors has a tale of its own. He has been a constant on the courtside during their games. Perhaps, every fan from the other teams has come to despise the Canadian singer, especially during the playoffs.

In 2013, MLSE named the rapper the official Global Ambassador of the Toronto Raptors. However, he has rarely attended the Raptors' games in recent times.

Raptors draft pick Collin Murray-Boyles wants Drake to rock his jersey courtside

The best player on the Toronto Raptors team always finds Drake rocking his jersey, sometimes courtside, and even at his shows. Given what Drake's gesture symbolizes, Raptors draftee Collin Murray-Boyles has already set his goals.

After his selection, a reporter asked Murray-Boyles about his priority to "become boys with" the rapper and have him rock his uniform.

"I guess, it is on the list, but it’s going to obviously take a lot of work," Murray-Boyles said laughing. "I'm ready to work, ready to rep the city. So we’re going see."

The Toronto Raptors picked Collin Murray-Boyles ninth in the 2025 NBA draft. The 20-year-old played college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

