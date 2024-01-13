The Leaders 1354 x Under Armour Curry Pack sneakers: Where to buy, price and more details explored

The Chicago-based retail store Leaders 1354 linked with Under Armour and the Curry Brand for a different venture in the sneakers business. The collaboration released a new line of sneakers, the Curry 2 Low FloTro and Curry Flow Cozy.

The Leaders 1354 has previously collaborated with Chicago natives like Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis, Chance The Rapper and Chief Keef.

Leaders 1354 is based in Chicago and mostly deals with streetwear culture. The retail company has released its version of UA Curry Flow Cozy and UA Curry 2 FloTro Low. The colorways are giving a new look to these basketball sneakers. Moreover, the new Leaders 1354 version has Curry’s story behind its design.

Between both the UA Curry shoes and the Leaders 1354 version of Flow Cozy and FloTro Low, the price has not changed. Despite the design receiving a complete makeover in color and design, the prices on Under Armour and Leaders 1354 remain at $130.

The Leaders 1354 x Under Armour Curry Pack dropped in the market on January 13. According to the latest update by the company, the in-store sale has been canceled and the shoes will only be available online.

More details on the Leaders 1354 x Under Armour Curry Pack sneakers

The Curry 2 Low FloTro is an updated and modern version of Curry’s signature shoes with the Under Armour. The UA Charged midsole has been strategically replaced by UA Flow.

It comes in an Italian Ice color with a combination of pink and blue. The Leaders 1354 brand logo is also placed above the heel. The Curry Brand logo and the LDRS are present on the respective tongues.

The Curry Flow Cozy is also an updated version of the UA Curry Flow Cozy. The new Leaders 1354 x Under Armour Curry Flow Cozy is high-rise and features a stretchy hug of IntelliKnight. A green color runs thread across the shoe, providing a better hug along with a great design.

The Leaders 1354 Curry Flow Cozy is a storytelling of Steph Curry as an underdog hooper. The color black on the upper and the heel cap represents a kid who works hard late in the park, trying to perfect their shots and working on their game. The glittering multicolor is a representation of the endless possibilities that kids see inside it.