"They're cowards": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper reacts to Nazi white supremacist protest in Lincoln Heights 

Ron Harper was one of many to speak out against the white supremacist protest that took place in Lincoln Heights, Cincinnati on Friday. He was dismissive of the commitment of the protesters, and he said as much on Twitter. Harper's reply came on Saturday on X, where the former NBA player called out the protestors for hiding their identities.

"They’re not proud of that BS they’ve a mask 😷 on they're cowards," commented Harper.

Harper is a five-time NBA champion, winning titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers during his 10-year career before retiring in 2001. Since he hung up his playing shoes, Harper has used his platform to speak out against racial issues across the country as well as support the good causes that he is a part of, including Hats Off To Ron Harper.

Ron Harper wasn't the only former NBA player to speak out against the protest. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal all promoted unity and took a stand against racism.

The protest took place on an Ohio highway on Friday afternoon, where 10 white supremacists were caught on camera with flags bearing Swastikas. The police were called to the scene, but Lincoln Heights residents took it upon themselves to stop the protest, taking a flag away from the protestors and burning it.

Kanye West's controversial posts coincided with news of Cincinnati's white supremacist protest

While the two incidents weren't connected, controversial rapper Kanye West posted a string of tweets on X on Friday. Many of West's posts mentioned Adolf Hitler and Nazism, including one that formed Micheal Jordan's jersey numbers into a make-shift, inexact Swastika. West's tweets spurred strong reactions from fans.

Protests like those in Lincoln Heights aren't unheard of but have become a concern around the United States. Celebrities and athletes, including Ron Harper, have used their platforms to speak against the activities and call out the protestors.

Evendale Police Department released the following statement:

"The protest was occurring on sidewalks designed for pedestrian travel. The protest, while very offensive, was not unlawful. The protest was short-lived in duration. The protesters left the area on their own. No further action was taken by the Evendale Police Department."

While the dust settles on the protest, Kanye West's posts are still being discussed. In the wake of West's comments, Kai Cenat reportedly canceled his planned livestream with the rapper.

